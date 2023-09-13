Battlegrounds Mobile India

How to watch Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 Round 3

By GT Gaming
Modified Sep 13, 2023 22:51 IST
Round 3 of BGIS 2023 starts on September 14 (Image via Sportskeeda)
The Online Qualifiers of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 are entering Round 3, which will be played from September 14 to 17 this week. Several underdog and experienced teams will clash in this phase. The recently concluded Round 2 finalized a total of 224 teams for this upcoming round, for which the top 32 squads from The Grind have directly qualified.

Krafton will divide these 256 Round 3 squads into 16 groups. Each participant will contest in six games. The first-to-fourth-ranked teams from each group will qualify for the Quarterfinals, while the 65th to 80th-placed squads will be relegated to this event's Losers Bracket. Information on how to catch the Round 3 action can be found below.

When and where to watch BGIS Round 3

You can enjoy the four-day Round 3 at 1 pm on the Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel and Jio Cinema. This event's organizer will only broadcast the matches of some groups. This also means that the games of all 16 participating groups will not be livestreamed.

Top 32 teams from The Grind that qualified for Round 3

They secured their spots after performing admirably in the BGIS The Grind tournament:

  1. Chemin Esports
  2. CS Esports
  3. Hyderabad Hydras
  4. Growing Strong
  5. Team Soul
  6. Acid Esports
  7. Aslaaa Esports
  8. Blind Esports
  9. LOC Esports
  10. Medal Esports
  11. The World of Battle
  12. Gujarat Tigers
  13. Autobotz Esports
  14. FS Esports
  15. Marcos Gaming
  16. Gladiators Esports
  17. Hindustan Gaming
  18. X7 Wolves
  19. Big Brother Esports
  20. Midwave Esports
  21. Redemption Crew
  22. Signify Esports
  23. Hub Esports
  24. Team Mayavi
  25. WSB Gaming
  26. Lucknow Giants
  27. Team VST
  28. Bloodrose Esports
  29. Team Silent Killers
  30. X7 Officials
  31. Gods Reign
  32. Dragon Esports

These above-mentioned teams have directly qualified for this third round.

It is noteworthy that at the time of writing, the names of all teams that qualified for Round 3 from Round 2 have not been made public. However, Krafton has revealed the points table of four groups.

Qualified teams from Round 2 so far

  1. Skulltz Esports
  2. Numen Gaming
  3. Blood Bashers
  4. Nameless Crew
  5. Stellar Titans
  6. Titan FTW
  7. Team Executors
  8. GenXfm Esports
  9. Flanker Esports
  10. Orangutan Gaming
  11. U4G Esports
  12. Cobra Esports
  13. Mashroom Boyies
  14. Claw Esports
  15. Team GodLike
  16. Team XSpark
  17. 4 Sentinels
  18. Deus Esports
  19. 9Tail Esports
  20. War Gods
  21. Team GWL
  22. Crosskill Esports
  23. OR Esports
  24. ELF Clan
  25. BR Vintage
  26. 4Strangers
  27. Team Fuze
  28. Team No Skills

GodLike Esports was in fabulous form in the previous round, absolutely dominating their competition. Jonathan, known for his gameplay skills, also played very well during the BGIS' second round. He eliminated 11 foes alone in his last game. Team XSpark has also presented a commendable showcasing in Round 2.

OR, Revenant, Orangutan, Enigma, and Numen Gaming were some of the experienced teams that contested in that phase and earned their spots in Round 3.

However, underdogs like Crosskill, Skulltz, Genxfm, and many others have also shown impressive skills during the previous phase. These teams will now face a tough challenge in the BGIS Round 3, as numerous renowned clubs will be participating in it.

