How to watch Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 Round 3

The Online Qualifiers of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 are entering Round 3, which will be played from September 14 to 17 this week. Several underdog and experienced teams will clash in this phase. The recently concluded Round 2 finalized a total of 224 teams for this upcoming round, for which the top 32 squads from The Grind have directly qualified.

Krafton will divide these 256 Round 3 squads into 16 groups. Each participant will contest in six games. The first-to-fourth-ranked teams from each group will qualify for the Quarterfinals, while the 65th to 80th-placed squads will be relegated to this event's Losers Bracket. Information on how to catch the Round 3 action can be found below.

When and where to watch BGIS Round 3

You can enjoy the four-day Round 3 at 1 pm on the Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel and Jio Cinema. This event's organizer will only broadcast the matches of some groups. This also means that the games of all 16 participating groups will not be livestreamed.

Top 32 teams from The Grind that qualified for Round 3

They secured their spots after performing admirably in the BGIS The Grind tournament:

Chemin Esports CS Esports Hyderabad Hydras Growing Strong Team Soul Acid Esports Aslaaa Esports Blind Esports LOC Esports Medal Esports The World of Battle Gujarat Tigers Autobotz Esports FS Esports Marcos Gaming Gladiators Esports Hindustan Gaming X7 Wolves Big Brother Esports Midwave Esports Redemption Crew Signify Esports Hub Esports Team Mayavi WSB Gaming Lucknow Giants Team VST Bloodrose Esports Team Silent Killers X7 Officials Gods Reign Dragon Esports

These above-mentioned teams have directly qualified for this third round.

It is noteworthy that at the time of writing, the names of all teams that qualified for Round 3 from Round 2 have not been made public. However, Krafton has revealed the points table of four groups.

Qualified teams from Round 2 so far

Skulltz Esports Numen Gaming Blood Bashers Nameless Crew Stellar Titans Titan FTW Team Executors GenXfm Esports Flanker Esports Orangutan Gaming U4G Esports Cobra Esports Mashroom Boyies Claw Esports Team GodLike Team XSpark 4 Sentinels Deus Esports 9Tail Esports War Gods Team GWL Crosskill Esports OR Esports ELF Clan BR Vintage 4Strangers Team Fuze Team No Skills

GodLike Esports was in fabulous form in the previous round, absolutely dominating their competition. Jonathan, known for his gameplay skills, also played very well during the BGIS' second round. He eliminated 11 foes alone in his last game. Team XSpark has also presented a commendable showcasing in Round 2.

OR, Revenant, Orangutan, Enigma, and Numen Gaming were some of the experienced teams that contested in that phase and earned their spots in Round 3.

However, underdogs like Crosskill, Skulltz, Genxfm, and many others have also shown impressive skills during the previous phase. These teams will now face a tough challenge in the BGIS Round 3, as numerous renowned clubs will be participating in it.