BGIS 2023 Losers Bracket Group B Day 1: Overall standings, top teams, overview, and more

In Group B, Medal Esports ensured first place after playing astonishingly in all three games on the BGIS Losers Bracket Day 1. They grabbed 66 points at an average of 22 per game and will focus on maintaining their pace on Day 2. Big Brother Esports took the second position with 53.5 points. Lucknow Giants is in third spot with 49 points despite not earning a Chicken Dinner.

LOC Esports held the fourth position with 39 points after displaying a strong performance in Day 1's third match. Team Fly Esports conquered the first match but faltered in the other two. Velocity Gaming saw a modest outing in their first three games, claiming 22.5 points.

1M Officials and 7Shore Esports earned only 15 points each. Hindustan Gaming and Great Esports also had a poor day, accumulating 14 and 10 points, respectively. Team VST, who had impressed everyone in Round 3, was unable to do well on Day 1. The Cruz earned a single point in their three games.

BGIS Losers Bracket Group B Day 1 results

Medal Esports showed an impressive run on Day 1 (Image via BGMI)

Match 1 - Erangel

Team Fly left fans astonished with their performance in their first match of the BGIS LB, grabbing a 21-point win. Medal Esports also saw a promising start to this stage and acquired 22 points, including 12 frags. Their player, Topdawg, eliminated seven enemies alone.

Lucknow Giants stole 19 impressive points, while Team Systummm and 1M Officials bagged 11 points each. Team VST and Big Brother Esports secured only three and two points, respectively.

Match 2 - Vikendi

Big Brother bounced back in the second encounter, using their Position Card and ensuring the Chicken Dinner with 38.5 points. Lucknow Giants once again played phenomenally to earn 23 points. Medal Esports and Velocity Gaming collected 15 and 12 points, respectively. LOC Esports added 10 points to their name. Team Systummm, 1M Officanls, and 1 Million were eliminated with no points.

(Image via BGMI)

Match 3 - Erangel

Medal Esports maintained their top-tier gameplay in the third and last battle of the BGIS LB Day 1. This star squad collected 29 points, including 14 kills. LOC Esports managed to grab 23 points. Stellar Titans and Big Brother Esports took 13 points each. 1M Officials and Hindustan Gaming had a disappointing game.

LOC’s Redox, Team Systummm’s Kalyug, and MDL’s Kyoyaa obtained four frags each in this match.