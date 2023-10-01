BGIS 2023 Losers Bracket Group D Day 3: Overall standings, highlights, and more

ACID Esports’ impressive performances on Day 3 of the BGIS Losers Bracket led them to the top position with 44 points in Group D. Enigma Gaming also performed consistently on that day and is currently in the second spot with 43 points. HUB Esports moved up to the third position with 41 points after playing well in the Vikendi match on Day 3.

Claw Esports started the BGIS LB with a spectacular Chicken Dinner in their opening encounter and are in fourth place with 36 points. Infamous Hackers are two points behind them in fifth position. Kerala Esports managed 32 points, including 18 eliminations in three matches.

Team XSpark, led by Pukar, had a mediocre showing on Saturday as this experienced team obtained 30 points at an average of 10 per game. They will concentrate on enhancing their gameplay in their remaining three matches on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

4Trouble Maker came eighth with 24 points, followed by Bloodrose. Rivalry and SPY are 10th and 12th with 18 and 10 points, respectively. ORB Esports has only one point in three games.

BGIS Losers Bracket Day 3 Group D overview

Team XSpark ranked seventh in Losers Bracket after three matches (Image via BGMI)

Match 1 - Erangel

The first game of Group D saw Claw Esports grab a 19-point victory. This was also a fantastic match for Kerala Esports and Enigma, who collected 21 and 20 points, respectively. Team XSpark and Infamous Hackers saw an average start, garnering eight points each by the end of this game. Team INS was the only squad that could not manage to get a single point.

Match 2 - Miramar

In their second game of the BGIS LB, ACID Esports made a quick comeback and emerged victorious with 26 points. Their players, Spraygod and Perrygod, took four eliminations each.

Enigma Gaming yet again used their experience to their advantage and stole 16 important points. Team XSpark, too, performed impressively and gained 15 points thanks to Pukar’s four frags. Bloodrose, HUB, and Infamous Hackers acquired 14, 12, and 10 points, respectively.

BGIS LB Group D leaderboard after Day 3 (Image via BGMI)

Match 3 - Vikendi

HUB Esports notched up the third game with 24 points. Infamous and 4Trouble Maker registered 16 points each on the scoreboard. Claw and ACID Esports, who won the first and second games, respectively, obtained 13 crucial points each as well.

Enigma Gaming, Kerala, and Team XSpark secured seven points in the last match of the BGIS LB Day 3.