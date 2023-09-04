BGIS 2023 Round 1 Day 4: Overall standings, qualified teams, and more

The first round of 2023's BGIS Online Qualifiers came to a close on September 3. 2,048 teams played in this stage, contesting over 480 spots in Round 2. On Day 4, Krafton livestreamed the Group 35 and 36 games, though they are yet to reveal the squads going to this event's next stage. In Round 1, a total of 128 groups fought for a seat in the BGIS 2023 Round 2, which will start on September 7.

Several well-known teams, like XSpark, Enigma, Numen, and Global Esports, have competed in this first phase and also managed to progress into the upcoming phase.

BGIS 2023 Round 1 Day 4 highlights

Group 35 results

Hades played impressively in Group 35 (Image via BGMI)

Qualified teams for Round 2

Hades Team Brother Till Death Team INS Esports

Hades was the best performer in this group, with 60 points, including 24 eliminations. They conquered the first and third matches on Day 4. Team Brother Till Death showed their gameplay consistency and managed to claim second place with 49 points.

Team INS, a renowned Battlegrounds Mobile India squad, also did well and obtained the third position with 48 points at an average of 16. These top three Group 35 teams have registered their slots for the next phase.

Overall standings of Group 35 (Image via BGMI)

Villains tried their best and even acquired a fine Chicken Dinner in Day 4's second match but couldn’t get a ticket to Round 2. The crew scored 42 points in their three games but, unfortunately, couldn't progress in this event by six points.

Group 36 results

Global Esports had a fabulous run in BGIS Round 1 (Image via BGMI)

Qualified teams for Round 2

Global Esports Claw Esports MOB Officials

Global Esports, led by MAVI, topped the table in Group 36 after showing a masterclass performance. In recent weeks, this squad has displayed commendable gameplay. They earned 54 points with the help of one Chicken Dinner Round 1. Claw Esports’ consistent performances led them to finish second with 40 points. MOB Esports Officials gained the third spot with 37 points.

Group 36 leaderboard of Round 1 (Image via BGMI)

ORB Esports displayed a promising performance but, unfortunately, failed to occupy a seat in the BGIS Round 2. This squad also pulled off a Chicken Dinner but fell short of qualification by two points. The Uninvited Four came fifth, with 33 points on the overall scoreboard.