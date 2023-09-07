BGIS 2023 Round 2 Day 1: Overall standings, top performers, overview, and more

Day 1 of the BGIS 2023 Online Qualifiers Round 2 has come to a close after featuring several groups contesting over the spots for Round 3. However, the organizers of this event broadcast Groups 6 and 7's three games each. The last three matches of these two groups will be played on September 8. After all groups have played six games, the top seven squads from each group will be chosen for Round 3.

Popular teams like Numen and Orangutan fought on Round 2 Day 1, displaying admirable performances in three matches. Many underdog squads have also seen a promising beginning to this phase. For those unaware, a total of 32 groups will battle each other across four days in Round 2.

Day 1 overview of BGIS 2023 Round 2

Group 6 results

Group 6’s top performers after three matches (Image via BGMI)

Avi-led Numen Gaming showcased their class in Group 6, obtaining 54 points at an average of 19 per game. They began Round 2 by getting a Chicken Dinner in their first match. Rexx and Clutchgod, members of this team, delivered stunning individual performances in the first and third games. The seasoned squad was eliminated early on in the second battle.

Overall standings of Group 6 after the BGIS Round 2 Day 1 (Image via BGMI)

Skulltz Esports are in second place with 40 points after playing well consistently in all their matches. Nameless Crew and Blood Badhers took the third and fourth spots with 37 and 36 points, respectively. While 4Zods, ZodsXofficial, and 4 Dominator are in the bottom three with four, three, and one point, respectively.

Group 7 results

Orangutan occupied second place on Day 1 (Image via BGMI)

GenXfm Esports emerged as the top performer with 53 points in Group 7. Orangutan Gaming, led by Ash, also demonstrated their experience and grabbed a second spot with 44 points. The star squad will play more fiercely in their remaining three encounters tomorrow. XYLE Esports and U4G Esports clinched one Chicken Dinner each, currently in third and fifth positions, respectively.

Group 7 scoreboard after three games (Image via BGMI)

Beast Soul and DemonGods were in the red zone after their three matches, as they were out of the top seven. Adin and Xzor Esports gained only 10 points each on Thursday, Round 2 Day 1.

Trex Esports is in the last place with seven points. These bottom nine teams will have to play amazingly on Day 2 of the BGIS Round 2.