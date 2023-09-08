BGIS 2023 Round 2 Day 2: Overall standings, qualified teams, overview, and more

The end of Day 2 of the BGIS Round 2 on September 8 saw the completion of all six matches each of Group 6 and 7. Following that, the top seven teams from both groups earned a spot in Round 3 of the BGIS 2023. The second round boasts 32 groups, each consisting of 16 teams. During the four-day-long phase, these teams will collide for the 224 seats in Round 3.

Numen Gaming and Orangutan were the two well-known teams that contested today. Both the powerhouses exhibited superiority in their group and ensured their spot in the upcoming round. Apart from them, many inexperienced squads also showcased a commendable performance there.

BGIS 2023 Round 2 Day 2 overview

Group 6 results

Numen Gaming registered second position in Group 6 (Image via BGMI)

Qualified teams for Round 3:

Skulltz Esports Numen Gaming Blood Bashers Nameless Crew Stellar Titans Titan FTW Team Executors

Skulltz Esports had a superb performance in Round 2 of the BGIS 2023. They achieved first rank with 96 points at an average of 16, which shows how consistent the squad was.

Numen Gaming, an experienced lineup led by Avi, garnered 89 points with 54 coming from eliminations. Blood Bashers and Nameless Crea gained third and fourth places with 72 and 63 points, respectively.

Group 6 overall leaderboard (Image via BGMI)

Titan FTW and Team Executors were in sixth and seventh places, respectively. Both the squads have somehow taken a spot in the third round of the BGIS. Villains ended up in eight positions with 45 points and fell short by only three points.

Group 7 results

Orangutan took third in Round 2 (Image via BGMI)

Qualified teams for Round 3:

GenXfm Esports Flanker Esports Orangutan Gaming U4G Esports Cobra Esports Mashroom Boyies Claw Esports

GenXfm Esports managed to accumulate 85 points with the help of 49 finishes and one Chicken Dinner. The roster maintained their great performance throughout both days, topping the table in an emphatic fashion.

Overall leaderboard of Group 7 (Image via BGMI)

Flanker Esports, who was third after three matches, continued their spectacular run on Day 2, sliding up to second place with 75 points. Orangutan Gaming, a renowned lineup ended up in third position with 62 points.

The Ash-led squad couldn’t claim any Chicken Dinner but managed to deliver a solid performance. Team SE4L tried their best in the last game and captured a 29-point Chicken Dinner but fell short by a single point.