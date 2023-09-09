BGIS 2023 Round 2 Day 3: Teams, schedule, when and where to watch

The third day of the ongoing BGIS 2023 Round 2 is set to be held on Saturday, i.e., September 9. Group 23 and 24 will play three games each, and Krafton will be livestreaming them on Saturday. Their three remaining encounters will be broadcast on Sunday. The top seven teams after the six matches will progress to Round 3, the last phase of the Online Qualifiers.

Round 2 consists of a total of 32 groups that will play six matches each to ensure their place in the upcoming phase. Many popular squads like Numen and Orangutan have already showcased their skill and made it to Round 3. Other well-known squads like Team Tamilas and GodLike will begin their campaign today.

BGIS Round 2 Day 3 participants

Group 23

These 16 teams have been seeded in this group for Round 2:

Team GodLike Exorcist Esports War Gods Team XSpark Youngsters Esports 4Sentinels Team Introverts 9Tail Esports Team GWL Team VIP Team Xan Team No Value Deus Esports Riot Esports F2B Girls Nexus Esports

Group 24

Here are the names of the 16 teams that will fight in Group 24:

OR Esports Crosskill Esports Team Brave Cybertrons Army Team Fuze Team Rough Nation Team No Skills BR Vintage 4Strangers No Mercy Esports Black Esports Blu82 Esports Telugu God’s Xenon Esports Team Hope Elf Clan

Day 3 schedule of BGIS 2023 Round 2

Group 23 will play three games in the Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok maps. On the other hand, Group 24 will compete in the Vikendi, Miramar, and Erangel maps today.

The publisher will broadcast all these six games on the Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel and Jio Cinema. Here is the match schedule for the third day:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 23 (1:27 pm)

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 23 (2:15 pm)

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 23 (3 pm)

Match 4 - Vikendi - Group 24 (3:45 pm)

Match 5 - Miramar - Group 24 (4:32 pm)

Match 6 - Erangel - Group 24 (5:16 pm)

GodLike Esports did not have a promising run in the BGIS The Grind Finals, as the acclaimed lineup couldn’t make it into the top 32. The star squad also faltered in the recently concluded BGMS Season 2 and was unsuccessful in securing a seat for themselves in the Finale. They are expected to make a comeback with a stunning show in Round 2.

OR Esports has been maintaining consistent form, and fans can expect to see some spectacular gameplay from them. Apart from these teams, many underdog teams have shown their potential in the BGIS Round 1 and are now ready to step up their game.