BGIS 2023 Round 4 Day 4: Overall standings, qualified teams, highlights, and more

The second round of the BGIS 2023 came to a close on September 10. A total of 224 teams reached Round 3 of the Online Qualifiers. Krafton live-streamed three games each of Groups 23 and 24 on the last day. GodLike, XSpark, and OR were the three experienced squads who showcased their superiority throughout their matches.

The third round will begin on September 14 with 256 teams, including the best 32 squads of the BGIS The Grind tournament. Several acclaimed teams, such as Gladiators, Blind, Soul, and more, will be present.

BGIS Round 2 Day 4 overview

Group 23 results

GodLike and Team XSpark performed fabulously in Group 23 (Image via BGMI)

Qualified teams for Round 3

Team GodLike Team XSpark 4 Sentinels Deus Esports 9Tail Esports War Gods Team GWL

Team GodLike demonstrated their supremacy in Group 23 as the star crew accumulated 133 points with the help of 78 points. Their prominent athlete, Jonathan, finally looked to be in rampage mode throughout his six battles.

Team XSpark, another renowned lineup, came behind them with 109 points. Both top performers notched up two Chicken Dinners each.

Group 23 overall points table (Image via BGMI)

4Sentinels secured third spot with 62 points, while Deus Esports ranked fourth with 58 points. 9Tail Esports (53), War Gods (44), and Team GWL (42) were able to obtain their seat in the top seven.

Group 24

Top performers from Group 24 (Image via BGMI)

Qualified teams for Round 3

Crosskill Esports OR Esports ELF Clan BR Vintage 4Strangers Team Fuze TeM No Skills

Crosskill Esports played exceptionally well in Group 24, as the inexperienced squad amassed 107 points in only six matches. They pulled off two Chicken Dinners and picked 49 kills in this process.

Jelly-led OR Esports acquired second place with 74 points. The seasoned lineup could not register any Chicken Dinner but got a podium in the BGIS Round 2.

Overall leaderboard of Group 24 (Image via BGMI)

ELF Clan put up a consistent outing throughout their six matches and posted 66 points at an average of 11. BR Vintage and 4Strangers occupied fourth and fifth positions with 62 and 55 points, respectively. Team Fuze and Team No Skill also finished in the top seven.

No Mercy Esports clinched a Chicken Dinner, but despite this, they couldn’t make it into the BGIS Round 3, as they managed only 38 points in six games. Telugu God’s also performed poorly, scoring only seven points in this round.