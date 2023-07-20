BGIS 2023 The Grind Day 1 Group 2: Overall standings, qualified teams, and more

The first day of the BGIS The Grind ended on July 20. The Group 2's teams competed in three games today, with Reckoning Esports acquiring the top position. They clinched two Chicken Dinners out of their three matches and garnered 57 points, including 25 eliminations. The top eight teams have now qualified to compete in the next round.

Team Strange, who conquered the second encounter, held second place with 36 points, including 18 frags. GlitchxReborn and SPY Esports came third and fourth with 36 and 30 points, respectively. Hyderabad Hydras, who recently welcomed a new lineup, gained fifth spot with 29 points. Team VST, Mavericks, and Growing Strong are the other three teams who have seized their place in the next round. They collected 28, 23, and 22 points, respectively, in three games.

BGIS The Grind Day 1 Group 2 highlights

Top eight performers of Group 2 (Image via Krafton)

In the first match, Reckoning Esports utilized strategic rotations and emerged victorious, claiming the chicken dinner with 11 finishes. BeardBaba showcased exceptional skill by single-handedly eliminating five opponents. Meanwhile, Spy Esports performed remarkably, eliminating 13 enemies and securing a respectable third place. Hyderabad Hydras had an average opener, getting only five points.

Moving on to the second match, Team Strange exhibited superb gameplay, triumphing with an impressive 15 eliminations. Mavericks adopted a more cautious approach, earning the second position with four eliminations. Similarly, Hyderabad Hydras also fought carefully and achieved 12 points, including only two finishes. Reckoning Esports scored two points in the second round.

Bottom eight teams of Group 2 (Image via Krafton)

In the final match of the BGIS The Grind day 1, Reckoning once again demonstrated their expertise, clinching the top spot with 11 frags. Glitch Reborn followed closely in second place, while Team Haze secured the third position with four eliminations each. Additionally, Hyderabad Hydras earned crucial placement points through a skillful heal battle led by Humanoid.

Qualified teams for the next round of The Grind

Reckoning Esports Team Strange Glitch Reborn Spy Esports Hyderabad Hydras Team VST Mavericks Growing Strong

4Noob, who had quite a good run in the second match, finished ninth in the overall standings. Three teams, Haze, 4Strangers, and DMC Esports, earned 17 points each. The Rampage Soldiers had a horrible event, claiming only one point in three matches. These teams can now participate in the BGIS through registration starting on July 24.