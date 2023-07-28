BGIS 2023 The Grind Week 2 Day 2 Group 12: Overall standings, qualified teams, highlights, and more

Red X came out on top in Group 12 of the BGIS 2023 The Grind Round 1. Conquering two out of their three matches, the lineup impressed with their spectacular gameplay. Team Insane held the second position with 36 points after showing their class in the last two games. Liquid and Rush Esports came in third and fourth places, respectively, with 34 points each.

Team Snax, which features four veteran BGMI players, achieved the fifth spot with 33 points. Galaxy Racer and Baaz Official also made it to the second round securing seventh and eighth places, respectively. Team Celtz, led by Roxx, came 15th with six points after struggling in all their matches.

The Grind Group 12 overall standings

Team Snax ranked fifth in Group 12 (Image via BGMI)

Qualified squads for Round 2

Red X Team Insane Liquid Esports Rush Esports Team Snax 4Ever Esports Galaxy Racer Baaz Official

Match 1 - Erangel

4Ever Esports was the winner of the first game with five eliminations. In the last fight, they hammered Team Version 1, who secured 21 points to their name. Baaz Official also contested nicely and earned 16 important points there. Rush and Red X were able to get 13 and 11 points, respectively. Team Snax accumulated seven points, out of which six came from finishes, while Team Celtz claimed only three points in their opening game of The Grind.

Match 2 - Miramar

Red X pulled off a scintillating 12-kill victory in the second turn after competing exceptionally well. Galaxy Racer also had an emphatic outing, posting 19 points on the leaderboard. Team Insane improved their performance and took 18 points, including eight frags. Team Snax and Mogo Esports managed to add 13 points each to their pockets. Team Celtz yet again failed to make a big impact and was eliminated by Team Insane with only one point.

Team Celtz failed to perform in The Grind Round 1 (Image via BGMI)

Match 3 - Sanhok

Red X remained unbeaten in this third game as well, taking their second consecutive Chicken Dinner with 10 kills. Liquid Esports looked good compared to the first two matches and scored 23 points. Rush Esports, with the help of six kills, scored 13 points. Team Snax maintained their uniform outing and gained 13 points thanks to their player Snax’s performance. Finally, Team Insane took 13 points in the last match of The Grind Day 2.