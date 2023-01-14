"Let the game return first": Snax Gaming on joining BGMI competitive scene

S8UL content creator Raj "Snax" Varma recently spoke about his potential return to the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) competitive scene.

Snax is one of India's most well-known gaming YouTubers. Having actively streamed for a long time, he has around 1.41 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 876k followers on Loco.

When asked if he would return to the BGMI competitive scene and leave S8UL to join any other roster in a recent livestream, Snax responded:

"I have zero thoughts regarding the competitive (scene). I am not thinking about anything competitive currently because the game is not there. Let the game return first; I will then consider returning to the competitive scene."

He added:

"I am not going to leave S8UL. I will be a part of S8UL for a lifetime. When I joined 8bit Creatives, I made it clear to Thug bhai that I am coming for a lifetime."

Snax was previously a part of Team XO but left in August 2022. He is currently associated with S8UL as a content creator and is managed by 8bit Creatives.

For those unaware, BGMI is currently blocked in India due to data security reasons. The game's servers are still online, but its esports scene has come to a halt.

No hope for quick return of BGMI esports tournaments as the game remains blocked in India

Battlegrounds Mobile India was banned in India for similar reasons as PUBG Mobile. As a result, BGMI's competitive scene was adversely affected. Multiple tournaments got canceled, and the esports ecosystem was at a standstill for more than five months.

Battlegrounds Mobile India's return is the only hope for the game's esports ecosystem. However, it might not happen anytime soon as Krafton has kept mum about the title's future in India. All players can do now is wait for an official announcement regarding the unban date.

Fans must steer clear of any rumors and fake download links

Fans must avoid believing any unban rumors unless Krafton makes it official (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since July 2022, fans have come across plenty of rumors about Battlegrounds Mobile India's return, including multiple unban dates that turned out to be fake. Many unauthorized and fake download links for game updates also made their way to the internet.

However, fans should not believe any fake information regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India. The only source that is trustworthy is Krafton. Thus, players need to be patient when it comes to the confirmation of the ban reversal.

