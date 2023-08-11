BGIS 2023 The Grind Week 2 Day 2: Overall standings, qualified teams, highlights, and more

Autobotz Esports registered the first rank in Group 5’s overall standings of the BGIS The Grind Round 2. After the end of six nail-biting games, they earned 75 points with the help of one Chicken Dinner and 38 finishes. Team Silent (69 points) and SPY Esports (67 points) obtained second and third places, respectively. Medal Esports found their natural rhythm in the last few matches, ending up in fourth spot with 64 points.

FS Esports also put up a great effort in the last two games, due to which they finished seventh with 55 points. Revenant Esports gained only two points more than the ninth-placed team and managed to enter Round 3.

Team Insane, a well-known organization, stumbled in the battle and made only 29 points. Team Snax, which features acclaimed players like Snax, Slayer, and Kratos, had a poor show, securing only 13 points in six matches.

BGIS The Grind Round 2 Week 2 Day 2 highlights

Revenant claimed the eighth position in Round 2 (Image via BGMI)

Qualified squads for Round 3

Autobotz Esports Team Silent Killers SPY Esports Medal Esports Intrepid Esports Bloodrose Esports FS Esports Revenant Esports

Match 1 - Erangel

The first encounter saw Team Silent Killer achieve a scintillating 25-point victory. SPY Esports (19), Celsius (16), Autobotz (15), and 4King (13) also got off to an amazing start to The Grind Round 2. Team Insane and Medal Esports accumulated six and five points, respectively.

Match 2 - Miramar

Team Fatality played smoothly and managed to get a huge 30-point Chicken Dinner. Claw Esports took 19 points, while Team Silent Killers (17) once again displayed an impressive performance. Team Snax could not score a single point.

Team Snax ended up in 15th place in Round 2 (Image via BGMI)

Match 3 - Sanhok

Revenant Esports’ incredible performance led them to claim a magnificent victory with 31 points, while Bloodrose did their best to clinch 21 points. Medal Esports and Celsius also managed 12 and 14 points, respectively.

Match 4 - Vikendi

Autobotz Esports showed outstanding exploits in the Vikendi game and acquired their first Chicken Dinner with 31 points. Team Silent Killers and Intrepid gathered 18 and 17 points from this fourth match of the BGIS The Grind Round 2.

Match 5 - Miramar

FS Esports defeated Medal Esports in the last circle to win the fifth battle with 26 points. Forca, Celsius, and Intrepid secured 14, 12, and 10 points, respectively. Team Snax’s dismal run continued in this match as well.

Match 6 -Erangel

Medal Esports (23) and Autobotz (22) were the first and second-best performers in the last encounter of the BGIS The Grind Round 2 Day 2. FS Esports also performed great in their crucial match