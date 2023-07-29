BGIS 2023 The Grind Week 2 Day 3 Group 14: Overall standings, qualified teams, and more

In Group 14 of 2023's BGIS The Grind Round 1, Orangutan demonstrated their supremacy by winning two out of their three matches on July 29, earning a total of 60 points and topping the overall standings. This team obtained 30 eliminations on Day 3 and were 25 points ahead of the next-best squad. Team Rusher is currently in second place with one Chicken Dinner and a total of 35 points.

ORB Officials have secured the third position despite not winning a single game. They have 34 points. Unfortunately, UDog India displayed a less than impressive performance, failing to capitalize on their early opportunities and ultimately getting eliminated for ending Day 3 in the 10th place.

The teams that have qualified for The Grind Round 2 can be found below.

Qualified teams for BGIS: The Grind Round 2

Top eight squads of Group 14 (Image via BGMI)

These teams are moving on to the Grind Round 3:

Orangutan Team Rusher ORB Officials Team Psyche Rising Falcons 4King Esports XNOR Esports Team Hope

Ash from Orangutan remained calm under pressure and won a 1v1 fight to lead his team to their first victory on Day 3. This squad acquired 14 frags, where Ash alone took out six enemies and was declared the MVP. 4King Esports tried their best and came second with six kills, while Endless — despite getting eliminated early — managed to grab six important elimination points.

In their second match of The Grind, Orangutan showcased their impressive skills and secured a second consecutive Chicken Dinner. They adopted a strategic edge-based approach and eliminated 13 enemies during this match. ORB performed well, too, finishing second with six frags. Team Hope's balanced gameplay earned them a respectable third place.

The bottom eight teams of Group 14 failed to gain a place in Round 2 (Image via BGMI)

In the third match of Day 3, held on BGMI's Sanhok map, Team Rushers capitalized on their advantageous position and won this game with an impressive 13 frags.

Expiontop, a member of this squad, stood out as the top fragger. He earned the MVP title for his four eliminations. XNor Esports faced adverse circumstances in the final circle, coupled with a reduced number of players on their team. They eventually had to settle for the second spot with six frags. Rising Falcon played cautiously in this game, securing six placement points in this Sanhok battle.

Tomorrow marks the final day of the Grind's first round. The top 64 teams from each week of this stage will reunite in Round 2, which is set to commence on August 3 and run until August 13.