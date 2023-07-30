BGIS 2023 The Grind Week 2 Day 4 Group 15: Overall standings, qualified teams, highlights, and more

After an intense competition in Group 15 of BGIS The Grind Round 1, LOC Esports ranked first with 52 points in the overall standings. Revenge Esports, featuring two experienced players, Finalboss and Sonicfox, finished in second place with 47 points. Faith Esports also earned a podium finish with 46 points after clinching their last game.

High Voltage jumped to fifth place with 29 points after improving their performance in the last two matches. Team Xspark, playing aggressively in the first and second matches, took sixth place with 26 points in the group and reached the next round. Orgless Five barely finished in the top eight with 18 points.

BGIS The Grind Group 15 overview

Team Xspark came sixth in Group 15 (Image via BGMI)

Qualified teams for Round 2

LOC Esports Revenge Esports Faith Esports T Navvam High Voltage Team Xspark AKB Esports Orgless Five

Match 1 - Erangel

Revenge Esports’ thumping performance throughout the first game earned them a victory with 27 points. From their lineup, Fruit Juice dismissed five enemies. T Navvam and Faith Esports were second and third in the match standings with 18 and 16 points, respectively.

LOC Esports also put up a good showing, taking 15 points. Aditya led Team Xspark to ensure 13 important points in their opener of The Grind. Brawlers and Sike Esports earned only three points there.

Match 2 - Miramar

In the second game, LOC Esports played more precisely and ensured their first Chicken Dinner with a massive 16 kills. Their players, Omega and Mafia, eliminated six and five enemies, respectively.

Revenge Esports were consistent again, adding 18 points to their table. Orgless Five upped their play and collected 15 impressive points.

Team Xspark managed 12 points, including eight kills. Pukar claimed four eliminations for his team.

Group 15 overall standings of The Grind Round 1 (Image via BGMI)

Match 3 - Sanhok

After dominating in the last few zones, Faith Esports came out victorious in the third game with 14 finishes. High Voltage also finished well in their last battle of The Grind Round 1, securing 19 points. Boss Esports and EMR snatched 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Brawlers secured 10 points, while LOC got only six. It was not a good game for Team Xspark and Revenge, as they were eliminated during their early fights on the Miramar map.