“BGIS 2024 to feature a decent format”- BGMI caster Mazy

Popular caster Mazy revealed that a different format will be implemented in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024. The most awaited event is set to commence in the coming few weeks. Similar to its previous seasons, it will serve as a great opportunity for both experienced and underdog teams to compete in this contest.

On February 28, Krafton also hinted about its upcoming BGMI event. Last year, the South Korean company hosted three official majors, including the India Series Season 2, the BMPS Season 2, and the India vs Korea Invitational.

In his recent livestream, Mazy said:

"The BGIS 2024 will feature a different and very good format. No any teams will get another chance in this season. Teams will also be selected from many third party tournaments. All the upcoming third party events will have more than 2000 slots."

Krafton to implement a 10-point system in BGIS 2024

For the first time, Krafton will host an official tournament with a 10-point scoring system. Mazy recently disclosed that the upcoming India Series will be held following this points system, with the addition of a new zone meta. Several third-party tournaments have previously been organized using this scoring structure.

PUBG Mobile has been using a 10-point scoring system in all its official events since 2023. Fans enjoy watching tournaments with this structure because it has fewer placement points than other points systems.

BGIS 2021 was the first official tournament of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The winners of the inaugural edition were Skylightz Gaming, a semi-pro squad that surprised everyone with their teamwork. TSM, a popular American organization, came second in the tournament held online in five stages.

The second iteration of the BGIS was organized in 2023 after the re-release of BGMI. Gladiators Esports were crowned the champions of the tournament. This edition saw a slight change in format from the inaugural event. The Grand Finals was organized in Mumbai. Destro was part of both squads that won the first and second seasons of the India Series.

Popular Indian organizations like Team Soul, GodLike, XSpark, Gods Reign, and Revenant have already made changes to their BGMI lineups. Their main goal will be to perform well in the upcoming BGIS 2024, which is expected to commence in March.