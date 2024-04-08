The initial stage of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024, called In-Game Qualifier, is set to be played from April 15 to 21, 2024. All registered teams will participate in this phase with the top 1024 teams advancing to Round 1 of the event. Registration has already been completed on April 7, where numerous teams from around India have registered their names through the Krafton India Esports' website.
The Grind, a qualifier for 256 invited teams, has already been started and its first week was played from April 4 to 7, 2024. The 64 best performing teams from this battle will progress to the India Series.
BGIS 2024 In-Game Qualifiers format
From April 15 to 21, all registered teams will take part in a total of 15 matches in classic mode. Their best 10 matches will be considered in the overall standings. All players must have Platinum V tier in the game. The publisher will select 1024 teams from the In-Game Qualifiers that will be advanced to the first round of the BGIS.
Round 1 is played to be held across four days from May 2 to 5, 2024, where these 1024 teams will be seeded into 64 groups. The publisher will host three matches for each group in this stage. The top seven teams from each group and 32 other teams from the overall scoreboard will be progressed to the subsequent round.
Scoring system
The BGIS 2024 will see teams playing in a 10-point scoring system, this also means that WWCD winner of each match will be given 10 placement points. The second and third-ranked teams will be awarded six and five points respectively. Here is the point system:
- 1st Place: 10 points
- 2nd Place: 6 points
- 3rd Place: 5 points
- 4th Place: 4 points
- 5th Place: 3 points
- 6th Place: 2 points
- 7th Place: 1 point
- 8th Place: 1 point
- 9th Place: 0 point
- 10th Place: 0 point
- 11th Place: 0 point
- 12th Place: 0 point
- 13th Place: 0 point
- 14th Place: 0 point
- 15th Place: 0 point
- 16th Place: 0 point
The BGIS 2024 provides a big opportunity for all underdog teams to fight against well-known experienced squads and also win massive prize money. The event will be played in many different rounds. The Grand Finals is scheduled offline across three days from June 28 to 30, where 16 teams will clash for an enormous prize fund of ₹2 crore.