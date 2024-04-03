BGIS 2024 The Grind: Dates, format, and how to watch 

The Grind, a qualifying event for the BGIS 2024, will kick off on April 4 with a total of 256 invited teams. The contest will run for four weeks to determine the best 64 teams that will progress to the main event of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS). The tournament's prize pool is a massive ₹2 crore.

The Grind had also been hosted before the previous two editions of the India Series. Many experienced and well-known teams from the country will be seen colliding with each other in the contest. Krafton has also started registration for underdog teams that will directly take part from the initial stages of the BGIS 2024.

BGIS 2024 The Grind format explained

A total of 256 clubs will be seeded randomly in 16 groups for the first two weeks of The Grind. Eight groups will fight in their three matches each in Week 1. Similarly, the rest eight groups will contest in Week 2. Based on their rankings in the first two weeks, these 256 teams will be divided again into 16 groups for the last two weeks of the contest. Each team will then play their three matches similar to the initial two weeks.

Here is the schedule for The Grind;

Week 1 - April 4 to 7

Week 2 - April 11 to 14

Week 3 - April 18 to 21

Week 4 - April 25 to 28

The overall standings of The Grind will be determined by points accumulated over four weeks. The first to 16th ranked teams will given direct slots in the fourth round of the India Series 2024. The 17th to 32nd placed teams will be chosen for the third round, while the 33rd to 64th clubs will move to the second round.

Here is the progression process from The Grind to BGIS 2024;

Ranked 1st to 16th - Round 4

Ranked 17th to 32nd - Round 3

Ranked 33rd to 64th - Round 2

When and where to watch

The Grind will be broadcast live on the YouTube channel of Krafton Exports India at 3:30 pm. Each day, six matches are scheduled to be contested in battle royale mode. Four BGMI maps will be featured in the tournament, including Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, and Vikendi. The whole tournament will be played in a 10-point scoring structure.

Krafton hasn't disclosed the list of the 256 participating teams in this BGIS Grind. However, all the well-known firms like Global Esports, Soul, GodLike, Orangutan, and others are likely to compete in the contest.