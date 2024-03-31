Krafton extends BGIS 2024 registration date

The registration date for the BGIS was initially scheduled from March 19 to 31, 2024 through the official Krafton India Esports website. However, Krafton, the publisher of BGMI, has extended the date to April 7. All eligible players from across the country can register for Battleground Mobile India Series, which offers a humongous prize pool of ₹2 crore.

All the registered teams will first compete with each other in the in-game qualifier, following which, a total of 1024 teams will be selected for the first round of the BGIS 2024, commencing on May 2. All teams will be anticipating a great run in this third edition of the India Series.

BGIS 2024 registration to be open until April 7

On March 31, Krafton announced that registration for the India Series 2024 has been extended till April 7. Players above 16 years of age can register to join the mega competition. A team must have at least four players in its lineup. The publisher posted:

"We've extended the registration period till 7th April 2024 for the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2024. Now's the time to rally your 4-member squad and join the fray. Seize this chance to compete in BGIS 2024 and make your presence known in the esports arena."

How to register:

Step 1 - Visit the Krafton India Esports website.

Step 2 - Click on the register banner, fill in your email ID, and then verify it with the OTP.

Step 3 - Fill your details like name, mobile number, and date of birth.

Step 4 - Verify your ID, fill in your Aadhar card details, and then click on Proceed.

Step 5 - Upload a screenshot of the Basic Info tab (in BGMI game profile) and enter your in-game ID, user name, and location.

Step 6 - Tap on all four square tabs and complete your registration.

April 4 will mark the commencement of The Grind, which is a month-long qualifier for 256 pro and semi-pro teams. The 64 best teams from this qualifier will be chosen for the BGIS main event. Popular clubs like Team Soul, GodLike, Entity, Global Esports, and others will be seen contesting in this event. Krafton has not revealed the teams and schedules for The Grind as of yet.

The main event of the BGIS 2024 will kick off on May 2 and will conclude on June 30. The ultimate round, called the Grand Finals, will be organized offline, where the 16 top clubs will take on each other for the coveted trophy.