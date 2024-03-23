Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024: Scoring system and match parameters revealed 

The much-awaited BGIS 2024 is all set to begin in a few weeks. Several thousand teams will contest for a share of the humongous prize fund, ₹2 crore. For the first time since the launch of the game, Krafton will conduct an entire BGMI tournament in a 10-point scoring system. Previously, all the official tournaments of the game were organised in a 15-point structure.

April 4 will mark the commencement of the BGIS. The Grind, a qualifier stage, will be hosted first among 256 teams. Krafton opened registration from March 19, and teams can continue to register until March 31.

BGIS 2024 scoring system explained

In a 10-point scoring structure, teams prefer to play aggressively, as it offers fewer placements points compared to a 15-point system. Since each kill still counts as one point, teams focus on making aggressive moves to collect more points.

In this structure, the winning squad in each match will achieve 10 placement points. The second and third ranked teams will acquire six and five placement points, respectively. Here is the points distribution system for a single match:

1st Place: 10 points

2nd Place: 6 points

3rd Place: 5 points

4th Place: 4 points

5th Place: 3 points

6th Place: 2 points

7th Place: 1 point

8th Place: 1 point

9th Place: 0 point

10th Place: 0 point

11th Place: 0 point

12th Place: 0 point

13th Place: 0 point

14th Place: 0 point

15th Place: 0 point

16th Place: 0 point

Match parameters

Similar to the previous editions, all matches will be hosted in TPP mode during BGIS 2024. A total of four maps, namely Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi, will be featured in the event. Here are the match parameters:

Mode: Third Person Perspective (TPP)

Sound Visualization: Disabled

Aim Assist: Disabled

Red Zone & Flare Guns: Disabled

Vague Information: Enabled

All Weapons: x2

Scopes and Magazines: x2

Show Skeleton on death: Disable

Maps: Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi

The 2024 edition of the India Series will be held in seven phases. The Grind will see 256 invited teams fight for the 64 slots in the main competition. All the registered teams will battle it out in the In-game Qualifier, with the top 1024 teams moving to Round 1 of the BGIS. The final stage of this prestigious tournament, called the Grand Finals, will be held offline from June 28 to 30.