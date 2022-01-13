BGIS Grand Finals timings, schedule, format, points system, and more

The Grand Finals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 will start in a few hours. The top 16 teams in India will compete over 24 matches to crown the ultimate champion.
The finals will go on until Sunday, i.e., 16 January, at the end of which the champion will also qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021. The finals will be played on the Iqoo 7 Legend smartphone, ensuring that all participants are even footing.
Map schedule for BGIS Finals Day 1
The finals will start with a match on a classic map of Erangel, followed by Miramar. A total of three matches will be played in Erangel, followed by two in Miramar and one in the rainforest map Sanhok.
- Match 1: Erangel - 5:45 pm
- Match 2: Miramar - 6:35 pm
- Match 3: Erangel - 7:25 pm
- Match 4: Sanhok - 8:15 pm
- Match 5: Miramar - 9:10 pm
- Match 6: Erangel - 10:00 pm
BGIS Grand Finals Teams
1. Team XO
2. Skylightz Gaming
3. Godlike Esports
4. OREsports
5. TSM
6. Hyderabad Hydras
7. Enigma Gaming
8. Team XSpark
9. UDog India
10. Reckoning Esports
11. R Esports
12. The Supari Gang
13. Revenant Esports
14. Old Hood Esports
15. Tactical Esports
16. 7Sea Esports
Teams to watch out for
With star player Jonathan, all eyes will be on GodLike's performance in the tournament. Team XSpark, known for its performance at significant events, will also be under the scanner.
The semi-finalists topper Team XO will want to show their mettle by winning the trophy. In contrast, Skylightz Gaming, which was at the top of the semi-finals for three consecutive days, will also be looking to demonstrate its potential.
Hyderabad Hydras and TSM are also in raging form and it will be interesting to see how they fare under pressure.
Points distribution for the Grand Finals
1st Place: 15 points
2nd Place: 12 points
3rd Place: 10 points
4th Place: 8 points
5th Place: 6 points
6th Place: 4 points
7th Place: 2 points
8th Place: 1 point
9th Place: 1 point
10th Place: 1 point
11th Place: 1 point
12th Place: 1 point
13th Place: 0 point
14th Place: 0 point
15th Place: 0 point
16th Place: 0 point
1 Finish: 1 Point
Where to watch BGIS Finals
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The tournament will be streamed on BattleGrounds Mobile India's official YouTube channel starting at 5:00 pm IST. The matches will begin at 5:45 pm IST and go until 10:45 pm IST.