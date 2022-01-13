BGIS Grand Finals timings, schedule, format, points system, and more

The Grand Finals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 will start in a few hours. The top 16 teams in India will compete over 24 matches to crown the ultimate champion.

The finals will go on until Sunday, i.e., 16 January, at the end of which the champion will also qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021. The finals will be played on the Iqoo 7 Legend smartphone, ensuring that all participants are even footing.

Map schedule for BGIS Finals Day 1

The finals will start with a match on a classic map of Erangel, followed by Miramar. A total of three matches will be played in Erangel, followed by two in Miramar and one in the rainforest map Sanhok.

Match 1: Erangel - 5:45 pm

Match 2: Miramar - 6:35 pm

Match 3: Erangel - 7:25 pm

Match 4: Sanhok - 8:15 pm

Match 5: Miramar - 9:10 pm

Match 6: Erangel - 10:00 pm

BGIS Grand Finals Teams

1. Team XO

2. Skylightz Gaming

3. Godlike Esports

4. OREsports

5. TSM

6. Hyderabad Hydras

7. Enigma Gaming

8. Team XSpark

9. UDog India

10. Reckoning Esports

11. R Esports

12. The Supari Gang

13. Revenant Esports

14. Old Hood Esports

15. Tactical Esports

16. 7Sea Esports

Teams to watch out for

With star player Jonathan, all eyes will be on GodLike's performance in the tournament. Team XSpark, known for its performance at significant events, will also be under the scanner.

The semi-finalists topper Team XO will want to show their mettle by winning the trophy. In contrast, Skylightz Gaming, which was at the top of the semi-finals for three consecutive days, will also be looking to demonstrate its potential.

Hyderabad Hydras and TSM are also in raging form and it will be interesting to see how they fare under pressure.

Points distribution for the Grand Finals

1st Place: 15 points

2nd Place: 12 points

3rd Place: 10 points

4th Place: 8 points

5th Place: 6 points

6th Place: 4 points

7th Place: 2 points

8th Place: 1 point

9th Place: 1 point

10th Place: 1 point

11th Place: 1 point

12th Place: 1 point

13th Place: 0 point

14th Place: 0 point

15th Place: 0 point

16th Place: 0 point

1 Finish: 1 Point

Where to watch BGIS Finals

The tournament will be streamed on BattleGrounds Mobile India's official YouTube channel starting at 5:00 pm IST. The matches will begin at 5:45 pm IST and go until 10:45 pm IST.

Edited by Srijan Sen