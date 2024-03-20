Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 format explained 

BGIS 2024, an official BGMI event, is all set to be played from April 4 to June 30. Several teams will fight it out for the prestigious trophy and a humongous prize pool of ₹2 crore. The format and prize pool of the event remains the same as its 2023 edition. The main difference is that BGIS 2024 will have a 10-point scoring system.

The event will be hosted in seven stages, including The Grind. The registrations have already begun on the Krafton India Esports website on March 19 and will continue till March 31. Each participating team will hope to demonstrate their skills and potential in the India Series.

BGIS 2024 complete format and dates revealed

The third edition of the India Series is planned to be held in seven different phases. Here are the full details:

The Grind - April 4 to 28

Krafton will invite 256 BGMI teams directly to The Grind, a qualifier for the BGIS 2024. They will be split into 16 groups with 16 teams each. These teams will fight in a Round Robin format and play six matches each. The best 64 performing teams will be selected for the India Series.

Here is the progression from The Grind:

1st to 16th ranked teams - Round 4

17th to 32nd ranked teams - Round 3

33rd to 64th ranked teams - Round 2

Round 1 - May 2 to 5

All the registered teams will fight in the In-Game Qualifiers. After that, a total of 1024 teams will qualify for Round 1. These teams, divided equally into 64 groups, will fight in this stage, with the top 7 from each group (total 448 teams) moving to Round 2. Additionally, 32 teams from the overall standings will also advance to the next stage.

Round 2 - May 9 to 12

A total of 480 teams from Round 1 and 32 teams from The Grind will play in Round 2. These 512 teams will be divided into 32 groups and play only three matches each. The best 7 from each group (total 224 teams) and 16 from the overall scoreboard will reach the next stage.

Round 3 - May 16 to 19

A total of 240 teams from Round 2 and 16 teams (17th to 32nd ranked) from The Grind will compete in this stage. These 256 teams will be seeded equally into 16 groups and play six games each. The top three from each group, 48 in total, will qualify for Round 4.

Additionally, 16 other teams from the overall leaderboard will be chosen for the Wildcard Entry phase of the BGIS.

Round 4 - May 23 to 26

The top 48 teams from Round 3 and the top 16 teams from The Grind will compete against each other in this stage. After playing six matches each, the top 16 teams will make it to the Semifinals Week 1, while the bottom 48 teams will move to the Wildcard stage.

Wildcard Entry - May 30 to June 2

A total of 64 teams (16 from Round 3 and 48 from Round 4) will fight in the Wildcard Entry. These teams will contest in six matches each. The top 16 will be advanced to the Semifinal Week 1.

Semifinals Week 1 - June 6 to 9

The top 16 teams, each from Round 4 and the Wildcard Entry, will fight in this phase. These 32 teams, divided into four groups, will compete in 12 matches each, with the top eight qualifying for the Grand Finals. While the bottom 24 will move to the Semifinals Week 2.

Semifinals Week 2 - June 13 to 16

24 teams from the previous stage will play 16 matches here. The top eight will earn spots in the Grand Finals, while the remaining teams will be eliminated from the BGIS.

Grand Finals - June 28 to 30

The three-day Grand Finals will feature the top 16 teams (eight each from Semifinals Week 1 and 2), where they will collide against each other across 18 matches. This ultimate stage of the BGIS 2024 is likely to be played offline.

BGMI has partnered with popular IPL club Mumbai Indians ahead of the event.