BGIS 2024 Round 1 Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Day 1 of the BGIS 2024 Round 1 kicked off on May 2, 2024. Krafton livestreamed all three matches from Groups 1 and 2 on its official YouTube channel. A total of 64 groups with 16 teams each are competing in the initial stage of the India Series. Each participant will play three matches with the top three from every group moving to the next round. Additionally, 32 teams from the overall points table will also reach the second round.

In Group 1, Enigma Gaming was the top performer with 78 points after winning two of their three matches. 7Deadly Sins finished second with 25 points despite not amassing a Chicken Dinner. Bolt Rushers settled for third with 22 points and also won a game. The three teams from this group garnered their spots in the second round of the BGIS.

In Group 2, Echoverse Esports claimed first rank with 40 points, including 26 finishes. The Brawlers and 7XD Esports clinched second and third with 31 and 30 points respectively. All three squads qualified for Round 2 of the India Series.

BGIS 2024 Round 1 Day 1 results

Group 1 overall standings (Image via BGMI)

Group 1 Match 1 - Erangel

Enigma Gaming clinched the opening game with 22 points. Star player Sahil picked up seven kills following an amazing showcase. Team Hyderabadi Coders and 7Deadly Sins accumulated 13 and 10 points respectively.

Group 1 Match 2 - Miramar

Enigma Gaming roared through its second encounter at the BGIS and claimed a massive 26-point Chicken Dinner. Notable member Sahil was once again phenomenal with six kills. Moving on, Bolt Rushers and Scared Eyes earned nine points each.

Group 1 Match 3 - Sanhok

Bolt Rushers clinched the third game with 13 points. However, Enigma Gaming yet again dominated the battle and achieved 30 points, including 24 eliminations. Star players Lebron, Sahil, and Godx took nine, eight, and four kills. Right behind them, 7Hills Esports accumulated 10 points.

Group 2 overall scoreboard (Image via BGMI)

Group 2 Match 1 - Erangel

Great Esports pulled off a 19-point victory in its first encounter of the BGIS Round 1. Right behind them, 7XD and Ultimate Mirage secured 18 and 10 points respectively. Moving down, Xieye added nine important points to its name.

Group 2 Match 2 - Miramar

The Brawlers came out victorious in the second round of Group 2 with 17 points. Meanwhile, Shoot At Sight, Echoverse, and Econic earned 13, 12, and 11 points respectively. 7XD and Great claimed nine and seven points apiece in this match.

Group 2 Match 3 - Sanhok

Echoverse Esports dominated the match and registered a massive 27-point Chicken Dinner. The Brawlers and Lava Of Champions clinched 14 and 12 points respectively. Moving down, Xieye Esports secured nine points, including four kills.