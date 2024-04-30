Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 Round 1: Dates, format, scoring system, and more

The main event of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 is all set to commence on May 2. Numerous underdog and experienced teams will go against each other for a humongous prize pool of ₹2 crore. The Grind Event, which featured 255 invited teams, concluded on April 28 with the top 64 teams advancing to the later rounds of the India Series.

Round 1 of the BGIS 2024 will take place from May 2 to 5, 2024. In total, 1024 from the In-Game Qualifiers are gearing up for this phase. Krafton hosted the In-Game Qualifiers from April 15 to 21, where several registered teams competed in 15 matches in classic mode.

Round 1 Format of BGIS 2024

The event organiser will distribute 1024 teams into 64 groups for Round 1. Each group will have 16 teams and three matches there. The best seven performing teams from each group will be chosen for Round 2.

Additionally, Krafton will also select 32 teams from the overall scoreboard of the first round (all groups) for the next stage. In total, 512 out of the total 1024 teams will be progressed to Round 2, which is scheduled for May 9 to 12.

India Series 2024 scoring system

The third iteration of the BGIS will be contested in a 10-point scoring system. There are 10 placement points for the Chicken Dinner winner, while six points for the second-best team. However, each finish will still count as one point, similar to the previous scoring system.

1st Place: 10 points

10 points 2nd Place: 6 points

6 points 3rd Place: 5 points

5 points 4th Place: 4 points

4 points 5th Place: 3 points

3 points 6th Place : 2 points

: 2 points 7th Place: 1 point

1 point 8th Place: 1 point

1 point 9th Place: 0 point

0 point 10th Place: 0 point

0 point 11th Place: 0 point

0 point 12th Place: 0 point

0 point 13th Place: 0 point

0 point 14th Place: 0 point

0 point 15th Place: 0 point

0 point 16th Place: 0 point

The Grind Tournament concluded on April 28, deciding the top 64 teams that are seeded into three separate rounds of the BGIS. The 1st to 16th placed teams from the points table have earned a spot in Round 4, while the 17th to 32nd teams have occupied a spot in Round 3. The remaining 32 teams (33rd to 64th) will play in Round 2.

All the qualified teams from the In-Game Qualifiers will endeavor to deliver good performances in Round 1 and then reach the subsequent stages, where they will meet many experienced clubs like Revenant, Team Soul, and GodLike.