Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGIS) 2024 Round 4: All 16 qualified teams from The Grind and dates revealed 

April 28 marks the completion of the four-week-long The Grind, where 225 invited clubs competed for 64 slots in Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024. The event had 16 slots for Round 4, 16 slots for Round 3, and 32 slots for Round 2. The best 16 squads advanced to the fourth round, which is scheduled for May 23 to 26, 2024.

Round 4 of BGIS will feature a total of 64 teams, including 48 from Round 3 and 16 from The Grind. Krafton will divide these teams into four groups for this stage. Each group will contest six matches with the top four teams progressing to the Semifinals. The remaining 48 teams will be relegated to the Wildcard Entry stage.

Qualified teams for BGIS 2024 Round 4 from The Grind

These are the 16 clubs that have sealed their spots for the fourth round;

Revenant Esports Team Forever Team Soul Hyderabad Hydras ESCN Esports Tense Esports GodLike Esports RIP Mizo Cratic Esports Global Esports Team VST JUX Esports Team UP50 Esports K9 Esports Blind Esports Team Aaru

Revenant Esports were phenomenal in The Grind, specifically in their last three matches. The experienced lineup, which recently included PUNKK, were first there and were the only team to cross the 100-point mark on the scoreboard after six games. The Sensei-led squad will look to continue their outstanding form in BGIS 2024.

Team Forever also made a strong comeback in The Grind after adding BGMI pro MJ to their unit last month. The Owais-led crew performed consistently throughout the event to finish second. Team Soul, a fan-favorite club, maintained their rhythm and placed third. Hyderabad Hydras, ESCN, and Tense Esports were also impressive in their performance.

GodLike Esports made a much-anticipated comeback in The Grind and claimed the seventh position. Under the captaincy, the club will hope to continue their form in BGIS 2024. RIP Mizo and Cratic Esports were eighth and ninth, respectively, on the scoreboard.

Global Esports began their campaign at a slow pace but improved their performance in the second half to place 10th on the table. Underdog teams VST, JUX, and UP50 also claimed spots in the fourth round of BGIS. K9 Esports, Blind, and Team Aaru were somehow able to find places in the top 16 of The Grind.