BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 4 Day 2 Group 11: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Destro-led Gods Reign clinched the first rank in Group 11 of the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 4. The club secured a total of 41 points with the help of 27 eliminations. GodLike Esports also played mesmerizingly and gained the second spot with 31 points. Tarkin Spartans achieved third place with 31 points despite not taking any Chicken Dinner. Stellar Esports registered the fourth rank with 25 points.

Medal Esports started Grind Day 2 on a high note but faced disappointment in the next two games. The Paradox-led squad took 18 points. Livecraft and TWM Gaming posted 18 and 17 points to their respective names. Deadly Esports and INTxFurious secured 16 and 10 points respectively, while Flex and Team Zero earned 10 points each.

Group 11 results of BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 4

Gods Reign - 41 points GodLike Esports - 33 points Tarkin Spartan - 31 points Stellar Esports - 25 points Flame Esports - 20: points Medal Esports - 18 points Livecraft Esports - 18 points TWM Gaming - 17 points Deadly Esports 4M - 16 points INTxFurious - 15 points Flex Official - 10 points Team Zero Official - 10 points AIM Gaming - 5 points GLA Esports - 5 points Redx - 4 points 4Ever Esports - 4 points

Match 1 - Erangel

Gods Reign, who signed the former Gladiators Esports' lineup demonstrated an emphatic performance in the opening battle and registered a 24-point victory. Justin and Destro from the lineup clinched five and three kills respectively. Medal Esports also had an excellent run, claiming 16 important points. GodLike Esports ensured 11 points and was eliminated by Gods Reign in a thrilling fight. Their newest addition Simp picked up six kills.

Match 2 - Miramar

The second round was conquered by Stellar Esports with 23 points. Tarkin Spartans acquired 20 points, 14 of which collected from frags. Gods Reign had another good showcasing as the Destro-led roster clinched 11 points. Flame and INTxFurious claimed eight and six points respectively. GodLike Esports faced hard challenges and managed only two points. Medal Esports was knocked out without any points.

Match 3 - Sanhok

GodLike Esports ended their The Grind campaign with a 24-point Chicken Dinner. Their prominent player Jonathan grabbed four finishes. TWM Gaming and Livecraft earned 11 and 10 points respectively. Gods Reign added only six points to their account. Medal Esports had another disappointing game, scoring only two points.