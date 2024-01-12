Gods Reign acquires former Gladiators Esports’ BGMI lineup consisting of Destro, Justin, and others 

Gods Reign acquired the ex-Gladiators Esports's roster on January 12, in a surprise move at the start of the BGMI 2024 season. The squad was arguably the best-performing team in 2023, emerging victorious in the two major tournaments: The BGIS and the BMPS Season 2. The lineup was signed just before the Snapdragon Pro Series Challenge Season.

Gladiators Esports suddenly exited the BGMI scene after bidding farewell to their lineup on December 25, 2023. The organization won four events and took over $275K in prize money in their six-month stint.

Gods Reign recently parted ways with their old lineup after their mediocre performances in the second half of 2023. The club won only one tournament, the Villager Esports Pro Invitational. They attracted a lot of attention after registering second place in the India vs Korea Invitational, which featured eight teams from both countries.

Gods Reign's new BGMI roster

These are the players who have found their new home for the 2024 season;

DeltaPG - Parth Garg Destro - Ammar Khan Justin - Justin Nadar SHOGUN - Pawan Kumar Vedzz - Vedang Chavan (Coach) Code - Dharmdipsinh Zala (Analyst)

These athletes have also displayed their individual skills over the past few years. 2023 was their best year yet, as they enjoyed massive success and showed their strength in multiple tournaments.

Ammar "Destro" Khan, the IGL of this lineup, has been in his peak form and has led his squad impressively in multiple significant tournaments. He has also displayed his gameplay skills in many crucial situations.

Justin "Justin" Nadar was one of the top performers in 2023. The star athlete received the MVP award in the BGMI Masters Series Season 2 for his mind-blowing performances throughout this prestigious competition. He also played a significant role in the BGIS and BMPS Season 2, where his squad earned first and second positions, respectively.

Parth "DeltaPG" Garg mesmerized with his showcasing throughout the 2023 season. He was awarded MVP in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BMPS) 2023 Season 2 and the India Today League Invitational. Pawan "Shogun" Kumar also provides great support to his squad and has played amazingly last year.

Gods Reign has signed the former Orangutan coach Vedzz, who has been in the BGMI scene for a long period. He will aim to guide the team to lift some major trophies in 2024.