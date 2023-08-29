Justin wins MVP award in BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2023

Justin has contributed immensely to helping Gladiators Esports win the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2023. He eliminated a total of 85 enemies in the tournament and also became the MVP of this season. His performance in the three-day Grand Final was remarkable as he saved his team from faltering several times. Gladiators Esports clinched the title after proving themselves until the very last game.

Justin was in third place with 60 kills after the League Stage, while SprayGod and Rony were in the first and second places with 67 and 63 eliminations, respectively. He exhibited enhanced gameplay in the Grand Finals to claim 25 kills in 12 matches. Due to this, he overtook SprayGod and Rony to win the MVP race.

Top individual performers of BGMS Season 2

Justin was given the MVP award of ₹1,20,000 for his emphatic showcasing. At the same time, His team was awarded the first prize of ₹1,00,00,000 (INR 1 crore). The roster, led by Destro, collected only one point more than Orangutan, the runner-up in the Finals.

SrayGod fell to second place with 80 eliminations in the overall kill leaderboard. His team, Marcos Gaming, stumbled in the Grand Finals and ranked 12th there. The Aladin-led side was one of the top four performers on the League stage, making it directly to the Finals.

Rony from Blind Esports was the third best individual player with 74 kills after demonstrating his spectacular exploits in the BGMS 2023. However, his squad also faltered in the ultimate stage and ended up in ninth place. The superstar lineup was the best performer of the League Stage.

Top 5 players of BGMI Masters Series 2023 (Image via Rooter)

It was Harsh from Team Insane who amazed everybody with his aggressive play and game sense. He took 70 finishes and was fourth in the kill leaderboard. His squad came fifth in the BGMS 2023 Finals. His teammate Skipz secured the fifth spot with 70 eliminations as well.

Nakul, who was fourth after the League Stage, slid down to sixth place with 70 kills. He got only ten kills in his 12 matches during the Grand Finals. While his teammate and IGL, Manya, came seventh with 68 eliminations.

6th to 10th ranked players of Masters Series (Image via Rooter)

Ninjaboy attracted everyone's eyes with his showing as he assisted Global Esports to gain a fourth spot in the BGMS 2023. He grabbed eighth spot with 66 eliminations in the entire event. Darklord from Team Insane was behind him with 64 kills. DelaPG occupied 10th place with 63 eliminations in this table.