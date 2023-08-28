BGMS 2023: Gladiators Esports becomes first team to earn ₹1 crore in a single BGMI tournament

Gladiators Esports has become the first team that has earned a huge ₹1 crore (around $121,000) in a single BGMI event. The star-studded crew, led by Destro, emerged victorious in the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2023, which boasted a humongous prize pool of ₹2.1 crore. Previously, Soul Esports was the highest-earning team in a tournament with ₹75 lakh as the Omega-led team won the BMPS 2022.

During the Grand Finals, held from August 25 to 27, the top 16 teams from the previous stages collided with each other in 12 matches. It was a heart-pounding BGMI contest for the participants and fans, as the crowned champions were unpredictable until the final battle. Ultimately, Gladiators Esports emerged victorious with a mere one-point lead over the second-place team. The four-member squad fully displayed their grit, teamwork, and potential throughout this 22-day-long competition.

On the other hand, Orangutan, who had an eight-point lead over Gladiators ahead of the last game, was unfortunately eliminated by Velocity Gaming with no points in the final match. Due to this, the Ash-led squad faced a setback and dropped to the second spot. In the Inaugural edition of the BGMS last year, the organization had also slipped to third place after stumbling in their last few games.

BGMI Masters Series 2023 prize money distribution

Here is the prize pool distribution among the 24 participants of the BGMS Season 2.

Gladiators Esports - ₹1,00,00,000 Orangutan - ₹35,00,000 Velocity Gaming - ₹12,50,000 Global Esports - ₹7,50,000 TEAM iNSANE - ₹4,50,000 Medal Esports - ₹4,50,000 TeamXSpark - ₹4,00,000 Gods Reign - ₹4,00,000 Blind Esports - ₹3,50,000 8Bit - ₹3,50,000 WSB Gaming - ₹3,00,000 Marcos Gaming - ₹3,00,000 OR Esports - ₹2,50,000 Lucknow Giants - ₹2,50,000 Enigma Gaming - ₹2,00,000 Team Oneblade - ₹2,00,000 Team Soul - ₹1,50,000 Numen Gaming - ₹1,50,000 Entity Gaming - ₹1,50,000 Chemin Esports - ₹1,50,000 Revenant Esports - ₹1,00,000 GodLike Esports - ₹1,00,000 SPY Esports - ₹1,00,000 True Rippers - ₹1,00,000

Expand Tweet

Special Individual awards

Justin from Gladiators Esports played phenomenally and shouldered his squad to lift the major BGMI trophy. He eliminated 85 enemies throughout the event and clinched the MVP title. Akshat won the Fan Favourite Raider award as he gained the highest votes.

MVP - Justin (Gladiators Esports) - ₹1,20,000

Fan Favourite Raider - Akshat (Team Soul) - TVS Raider bike

Grand Finals overall standings (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

The BGMS also witnessed a few renowned teams like Soul and GodLike Esports suffer a significant setback as they failed to achieve a spot in the mega Grand Finals. Revenant, Entity, and Numen also faced challenges despite the presence of experienced players in their roster.