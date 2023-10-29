“I guess we took this too lightly and couldn’t perform well”: Destro reacts to Gladiators Esports’ poor run in BGMI India vs Korea Invitational 2023

On October 28, the BGMI India vs Korea Invitational 2023 wrapped up with Dplus KIA lifting the trophy. The grand event was conducted between 16 teams in Pragati Maidan, Delhi. BGIS 2023 champions Gladiators Esports could not deliver the expected performance, finishing in seventh place in the overall scoreboard with 100 points and one Chicken Dinner in 15 matches.

The club appeared to be under pressure from the start of the event. Although they made progress in their gameplay on the third day, it was not enough to secure a podium finish. After the end of the event, Gladiators Esports' IGL Destro took to Instagram Stories to say:

"A learning lesson for me and the team. I guess we took this too lightly and couldn't perform well. I am sorry for disappointing you all We will be back stronger and better."

Exploring Gladiators Esports' performance in BGMI India vs Korea Invitational 2023 post IGL Destro's message

Destro reacts on his team poor run in BGMI India vs Korea event (Image via Instagram )

IGL Destro's message comes after the team's disappointing performance in the recently concluded BGMI India vs Korea Invitational 2023.

Gladiators Esports had a mediocre start as they took the seventh place with 35 points in their first five games on Day 1. In the first Sanhok battle, the squad looked confident but were surprisingly eliminated by Dplus’ Nolbu in the end zone. Meanwhile, Gods Reign had captured top place with 81 points after the opening day.

Gladiators Esports encountered hard challenges during the second day as they added only 19 points on the board in five games. With a disappointing performance, the BGMI crew slumped from seventh to 14th place with 54 points at the end of Day 2. Meanwhile, Dplus and Gods Reign were in first and second spots with 126 and 113 points, respectively.

On October 28, during the final day, Gladiators Esports displayed some exploits and collected 46 points in their last five matches. They too clinched a Chicken Dinner in the 13th game, held in Vikendi map. Their player Justin was impressive on Day 3.

The organization concluded their campaign of the BGMI India vs Korea Invitational in the seventh spot with 100 points, and received a cash reward of ₹2 lakh.

Dplus KIA from South Korea presented one-sided dominance and bagged the first rank with 217 points, the only team to cross the 200-point mark in the event. The renowned lineup pulled off a total of five Chicken Dinners in this process and claimed a cash prize of ₹40 lakh. Gods Reign was the best performing Indian roster who grabbed the runner-up position and took home ₹20 lakh in prize money.