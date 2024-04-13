BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2 Day 2 Group 13: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Team GodLike ranked first in Group 13 of the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2. The Jelly-led brigade won two out of their three matches and accumulated 48 points. Autobotz Esports stood second in the overall leaderboard with 37 points and one Chicken Dinner. GLA Esports came in third position with 35 points, including 22 eliminations. RTGxIND claimed fourth rank with 22 points.

Grind One Esports ensured the fifth spot to their name with 17 points, including 11 eliminations. Troy Tamilan and Team Zero Official achieved 16 and 15 points respectively. Rippers posted only 14 points. Team Brawlers, who features veteran players collected only nine points.

Dream Chasers and Redx secured eight points each. 12 Busted Cops garnered six points, while 7Shore Esports scored only two points in their three matches.

Group 13 results of BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2

Team GodLike - 48 points Autobotz Esports - 37 points GLA Esports - 35 points RTGx IND - 22 points Grind One Esports - 17 points Troy Tamilan Esports - 16 points Team Zero Official - 15 points Rippers - 14 points 2B4B - 13 points ASG SF Mizoram - 11 points The Brawlers - 9 points Dream Chasers Esports - 8 points Redx - 8 points Risenx - 6 points 12 Busted Cops - 6 points 7Shore Esports - 2 points

Match 1 - Erangel

Team GodLike made an excellent start to their The Grind campaign as the fan-favorite club notched up a 21-point Chicken Dinner in the first encounter. Their IGL Jelly claimed four kills to his name. GLA Esports collected 13 points, including seven eliminations. Grind One Esports and Rippers gained 12 points each. Autobotz and Risen X faced failure in the open as they could not secure any points.

Match 2 - Miramar

Autobotz Esports earned a much-needed 28-point victory in the second round. Orlo from their lineup alone secured 10 eliminations. GLA Esports, Troy Tamilan, and RTGxIND took 13 points each to their respective names. ASG Mizoram picked up eight important points. GodLike Esports was eliminated earlier by Autobotz Esports.

Match 3 - Sanhok

GodLike Esports sealed their second Chicken Dinner of The Grind with 27 points. Admino and Jelly from the squad clinched eight and six finishes respectively. Team Zero Official gained 11 points. GLA Esports maintained their tide and grabbed nine points. Autobotz and Brawlers captured nine and eight points respectively.