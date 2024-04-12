BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2 Day 1 Group 12: Overall standings, summary, and more

GenxFM Esports captured first spot in Group 12 of the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2. The squad posted 34 points on the leaderboard with the help of 23 kills and one Chicken Dinner. Team Zero finished behind them at second rank with 31 points, including 25 eliminations. Tarkin Spartans and FS Esports ensured third and fourth positions, respectively, with 29 points each.

Bot Army Esports was fifth in the chart with 22 points, 15 of which accumulated from finishes. Original Mizoram managed only 20 points despite winning one Chicken Dinner in their three matches. RVNC and Ready 4 Domination earned 18 and 16 points, respectively.

Galaxy Racers had a mediocre start to the BGIS 2024 The Grind as the club garnered only 15 points. Allstars and Frequency secured 10 points each, while Utog and Team VRH took eight points apiece. Team RGB could not earn a single point in three matches.

Group 12 results of BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2

Here are the Group 12 results of BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2:

GenxFM Esports - 34 points Team Zero - 31 points Tarkin Spartans - 29 points FS Esports - 29 points Bot Army Esport - 22 points Originals Mizoram - 20 points RVNC Esports - 18 points Ready 4 Domination - 16 points Galaxy Racers - 15 points Team Executors - 12 points Allstars Esports - 10 points Frequency Esports - 10 points Utog Esports - 8 points Team VRH TEN - 8 points HS6 Esports x NGG - 7 points Team RGB - 0 points

Match 1 - Erangel

GenxFM Esports clinched the first encounter with 20 points thanks to JDGaming’s four kills. Team Zero achieved 21 points after playing aggressively. Their BGMI pro Syedop alone eliminated seven players. FS Esports and Tarkin acquired 10 points each. Ready 4 Domination grabbed nine points with the help of four frags.

Match 2 - Miramar

Originals Mizoram made a nice comeback after winning the second round with 16 points. Bot Army also played impressively to earn 16 points. RVNC Esports gained 14 points, including eight kills. Allstars and Utog secured ensured eight and seven points respectively. FS, Executors, Team Zero claimed five points each.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Tarkin Spartans conquered an 18-point Chicken Dinner in their third game of the BGIS The Grind. Ninju from the lineup secured five eliminations. FS Esports added 14 crucial points to their tally. Galaxy Racers showed their improved performance and achieved 10 points. GenxFM and Team VRH accumulated nine and eight points respectively. Team Zero gained only five points.