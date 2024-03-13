BGMI star NinjaJod leaves Team XSpark due to internal issues 

In a surprise move, BGMI pro NinjaJod has left Team XSpark ahead of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 due to internal issues. He joined the organization in early January this year and played only for around two months. Scout, the club owner, shared the news during his recent livestream. However, he did not reveal why Ninja left the squad.

With BGIS 2024 just around the corner, teams are preparing hard for this first official competition of the year. Scout also said that Ninja wants to play one tournament, so he is currently playing for Team Zero in the Upthrust Esports India Rising 2024.

Kylloo replaces NinjaJod in Team XSpark's BGMI squad

Scout also said that Team XSpark is currently testing Kylloo in the lineup. That said, the club has been inconsistent for a long time. Despite the signing of NinjaJod, no significant improvement has been seen in the team's performance over the last two months.

In January, Team XSpark looked promising in the Upthrust The Multiverse Series 2024 and finished fifth there. The club also clinched fifth place in the iQOO Pro Series. NinjaJod was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his impressive performance there.

Team XSpark struggled poorly in the ESL Pro Series, a major third-party tournament. The organization added Shadow as an IGL in the lineup but failed to play well in the recently concluded Skyesports Champions Series.

The squad will have to quickly prepare themselves for the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India series, as the official event begins in just a few weeks. Kylloo, SprayGod, Sarang, and Shadow will look to make a name for themselves in the tournament.

NinjaJod to play for Team Zero in UE BGMI Rising

Team Zero features Scout, Syed, Daksh, and NinjaJod for the ongoing Upthrust Esports India Rising 2024. The squad currently ranks 12th in the overall standings of the week 1 qualifiers after Day 1. The team will be eyeing a top-five spot in the event.

NinjaJod is among the top-tier players in the country. The star athlete made a name for himself after joining the popular American outfit TSM. He has displayed incredible talent and gameplay many times.

He was also impressive in the India vs Korea Invitational 2023, where the top eight teams from both countries competed. His team, Gods Reign, was second in that major BGMI event.