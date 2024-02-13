When is BGIS 2024 expected to start? Everything we know so far

The third edition of the prestigious BGMI tournament, the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024, is expected to commence in March next month. On February 12, Mazy, a popular caster, hinted that this major official event would kick off in mid-March. Several Indian organizers have made necessary changes in their squads before the 2024 editions.

The BGIS 2024 will be the first official BGMI competition of the year. It will also be an open-to-all tournament, which means teams from across the country can register their names to participate in the event. However, Krafton has not made any announcement regarding this tournament yet. After its two successful editions, the publisher will aim to create a more exciting competition among teams in its third season.

Popular Indian esports teams to be invited to BGIS 2024

Similar to its previous two iterations, many well-known teams will also be invited in the later stages of the BGIS 2024. The organizations that have performed well in the India Series 2023 and BMPS Season 2 will definitely get a direct spot in the upcoming edition.

Krafton will also open registration for all teams from the country to participate in the event. Several underdogs have risen to prominence after playing well in the official tournaments last year. The India Series offers an excellent opportunity for inexperienced squads to exhibit their skills and strengths against the top-tier teams.

Gladiators Esports was the undisputed winner of the India Series 2023, which had a total prize pool of ₹2 crore. However, the winning squad was recently signed by Gods Reign. Notably, DeltaPG from the lineup was the most valuable player in the previous season.

The second-best performing team was Big Brother Esports, who amazed everyone with their impressive performance. However, the club has struggled in many tournaments since then. On the other hand, Team XSpark, led by renowned player and streamer Scoutop, secured the third position in the India Series 2023.

Blind Esports, led by Manya, claimed the fourth position in the event and emerged victorious in the BMPS 2023. Their star-studded roster has since been acquired by Team Soul, positioning them as strong contenders for the India Series title in 2024.

The BGIS 2021, the inaugural edition, was clinched by Skylightz Gaming. The second and third positions were grabbed by TSM and Team XO, respectively. However, these three clubs have left the BGMI scene. GodLike Esports was fourth there, but the organization stumbled in the 2023 edition.

Follow Sportskeeda for more updates related to the game.