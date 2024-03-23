GodLike Esports signed Tanishk "ADMINO" Singh to their BGMI roster ahead of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024. The fan-favorite club recently bid farewell to their star player, Aditya, who has now been signed by Team 8Bit. The organization is also testing another player in the lineup but has not disclosed his name as of this writing.

Godlike Esports tested ADMINO in their team for the past few days and then has now officially announced his signing. The star athlete was previously associated with OR Esports, which recently ceased its BGMI operations.

He has previously played under the leadership of Jelly for OR Esports. The two stars have now united again and will try to pull the club out of its long-running struggle. His first major event will be the upcoming BGIS under the banner of his new home.

BGMI prodigy ADMINO joins GodLike ahead of India Series 2024

ADMINO debuted in the BGMI scene in 2021 and has played for renowned organizations like Global Esports and OR Esports in the past two years. His unique abilities and gameplay immediately caught everyone's attention as he produced amazing results in some notable tournaments.

While playing for Global Esports in 2022, he and his teammates won the Ruthless Invitational Showdown and the TEC Invitational Season 3. He also contested for Rivalry Esports in late 2022.

ADMINO joined OR Esports in March 2023 and has played around a year there. The young prodigy played a crucial role in the BGMI Pro Scrims and assisted his team to win the event. His club gained the third position in the Skyesports Skirmish Series, where he was awarded the MVP title for his brilliant performances.

His role was also instrumental in the iQOO Pro Series and the Skyesports Championship 5.0, as he helped OR Eports claim second and third positions, respectively. Recently, he delivered an outstanding performance in the ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024.

GodLike Esports hopes to grab the BGIS trophy

GodLike Esports will aim to meet fans' expectations in the upcoming India Series with their new lineup. The crowd-favourite organization has not secured any big titles for a long period of time.

The Jelly-led lineup will be invited directly to The Grind, a BGIS 2024 Qualifier, starting on April 4. Their prominent player, Jonathan, will also look to deliver his signature performance in the upcoming major. GodLike Esports has not yet revealed its complete lineup for the India Series 2024.