Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024: Winners, overall standings, MVP, and more

WSB Gaming became the champions of the Skyesports BGMI Champions 2024, collecting 261 points and five Chicken Dinners. The semi-pro squad amazed everybody with their consistent performances throughout 36 matches. Their players Godz and Raiden picked up 52 and 49 kills, respectively, and with the victory, the team took home a cash prize of ₹5 lakh.

Team Soul claimed the first runner-up with 252 points, including 157 eliminations. The Manya-led squad produced exceptional gameplay and managed a podium finish to their name. They won only one Chicken Dinner but played consistently in the Finals. The side gained ₹2.5 lakh in prize money.

Blind Esports, led by Aadi, captured the second runner-up with 241 points. The club jumped to the third in the overall standings after winning the last match. They conquered four Chicken Dinners and 143 kills in this process. The organization earned ₹1 lakh.

Overall standings of Skyesports BGMI Champions Series Finals

WSB Gaming - 261 points Team Soul - 252 points Blind Esports - 241 points Team Tamilas - 238 points Revenant Esports - 233 points Orangutan - 229 points Hydra - 219 points Medal Esports - 218 points Entity Gaming - 216 points Chemin Esports - 196 points WindGod Esports - 195 points Aerobotz Esports - 179 points Team XSpark - 169 points Dragon Esports - 150 points CS Esports - 138 points Reckoning Esports - 112 points

Team Tamilas and Revenant failed in the last few games and came fourth and fifth with 238 and 233 points, respectively. Orangutan Gaming was inconsistent but captured the sixth position with 229 points. Their BGMI star, Drigger, was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Finals with 57 eliminations.

Entity Gaming, led by BGMI pro Saumraj, also stumbled in the last few days and had to settle for ninth place with 216 points in the overall rankings. Chemin and Windgod ensured 10th and 11th spots with 196 and 193 points, respectively. Autobotz claimed 13th position with 179 points.

Team XSpark, under their new IGL Shadow, lost their rhythm in the Finale and ended up in 13th place with 169 points. Dragon Esports, who impressed everyone in the Semifinals, faltered in the Finale and came 14th with 150 points.

Team CS had a poor event as they held 15th with 138 points in the overall standings. Reckoning Gaming did not play horrendously, but was not enough to rise up the ranks, eventually ending in the last position with 112 points in the BGMI Champions Series Grand Finals.