Team XSpark signs new IGL Shadow ahead of iQOO BGMI India League 2024

Team XSpark has added Shadow to their BGMI squad ahead of the iQOO BGMI India League 2024, commencing from February 22. The team recruited their new IGL following a string of terrible performances in the ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024, where they failed to register a spot in the LAN Finals. The roster has undergone several modifications in the last 10 months.

To achieve better results, the organization has signed rising talent Shadow. A few days ago, Team XSpark owner "scout" said that Tussar "Dreams" Jain is in the lineup as the fifth player, but if he wants to join another organization, it is completely up to him. NinjaJod, a former TSM and Gods Reign player, also joined the roster last month.

Team XSpark roster for iQOO BGMI India League 2024

Here is the squad for the India League:

Sarang - Sarangajyoti Deka Spraygod - Harsh Malik NinjaJod - Shubham Sahoo Shadow

The team qualified for this upcoming tournament following the recently concluded iQOO Pro Series. Dreams led the squad to a fifth-placed finish. However, NinjaJod emerged as the star performer of the tournament. With the India League coming up, the lineup will now be led by Shadow. The rising star previously played for Team Zero and Global Esports.

In 2023, Team XSpark performed admirably at the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) and achieved third place. However, the team subsequently suffered a decline in performance across multiple notable tournaments. Following this tough period, their two athletes, Pukar and Aditya, left the team. Spraygod was subsequently recruited in late 2023.

Team XSpark faltered at the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series, the first major BGMI event of 2024. The organization, with the new IGL, will hope to deliver splendid performances in the India League, which features 16 teams and a total prize of ₹40 lakh. The champions will go home with a cash prize of ₹16 lakh.

Shadow previously played for Global Esports in the BGMS Season 2, hosted by Nodwin Gaming. Alongside his teammates, he helped the team achieve a strong fourth-placed finish in the tournament.

Team XSpark will now look to prepare themselves for BGIS 2024. The tournament is expected to kick off in March, with many teams from the country contesting for the prestigious title.