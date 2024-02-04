Team GodLike and XSpark eliminated from ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024

Team GodLike and Team XSpark, two big names in the mobile gaming competitive scene, have been surprisingly eliminated from the ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 after being unable to make the top 16 in the Challenge Season. Neither lineup could deliver the performance needed to qualify for the LAN Finals, which will be played from February 16 to 18.

Team Godlike narrowly missed the chance to compete in the last stage of this event. They came 17th in the overall standings of the Challenge Season with 270 points but couldn't qualify for the Finals by just one point. Team XSpark came 25th with 210 points after their performances throughout the event.

GodLike and Team XSpark's performance in BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season

Overall scoreboard of Challenge Season (Image via ESL)

This penultimate Challenge Season saw 36 matches played by each team. GodLike Esports didn't look to be in a promising form since the opening day. The Jelly-led squad was 16th with 64 points when the first week came to an end. Unfortunately, their gameplay didn't see much improvement in the second week, and they slipped to the 19th spot with 124 points.

GodLike Esports' performances were a little better in the third week, helping them jump to 13th place with 211 points. However, the fourth and final week of this phase once again saw a decline in their gameplay, and they couldn't earn their spot in the LAN Finals. As a result, the team ended up exiting the event on a disappointing note.

BGMI squad Team XSpark faltered with their gameplay throughout this four-week-long Challenge Season. The organization recently recruited NinjaJod but failed to seal their spot in the upcoming stage. Led by Dream, they suffered an early elimination in many of their matches.

That said, it's worth noting that NinjaJod displayed commendable performances during this event, but his teammates failed to do the same.

Apart from these two popular teams, Reckoning and Medal were two other experienced lineups who failed to secure their seats in the LAN Finals of the ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024.

Chemin Esports topped the Challenge Season with 381 points, including 159 eliminations. Global Esports and BGMI squad Team Soul came second and third with 359 and 346 points, respectively.

Entity and Revenant delivered amazing performances throughout the Challenge Season and will aim to get a podium finish in the BGMI Pro Series LAN Finals. Hydra Officials, owned by Dynamo Gaming, ended up in the 15th spot and secured their position in the final stage of the Pro Series.