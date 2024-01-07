Team XSpark officially signs BGMI star NinjaJod 

Team XSpark strengthened its BGMI lineup for the 2024 season, adding new member NinjaJod to the team on January 7. The organization decided to add an experienced and skilled player to its squad after a string of disappointing results in the 2023 season. Right after the completion of the BMPS Season 2, the club parted ways with Pukar, who has now been signed by Entity Gaming.

NinjaJod is a top-tier player in the BGMI scene and consistently displayed his mesmerizing play over the years. He recently left Gods Reign and also parted ways with his long-term teammates, Aquanox and Blaze, with whom he had been playing together since early 2021.

Team XSpark’s BGMI lineup for 2024 Season

Sarang - Sarangajyoti Deka Dreams - Tushar Jain Spraygod - Harsh Malik NinjaJod - Shubham Sahoo

In 2023, NinjaJod was the best individual performer in the Villager Esports Pro Invitational, Upthrust Pro Showdown Season 2, Red Bull Season 6, and APL Winter Showdown S2. He was one of the top performers in the BGIS and the India vs Korea Invitational. However, his squad faltered in the BMPS as they were unable to register their place in the Grand Finals.

After the re-release of BGMI in May 2023, the Club announced its new squad, consisting of Aditya, Pukar, SyedOP, Sarag, and Darklod. They had modest performances in their initial tournaments. SayedOP and Darklord left the lineup in July, while Dreams joined in the same month.

Team XSpark showcased a mesmerizing comeback and registered the third position in the BGIS 2023, an official BGMI competition by Krafton. However, they soon faltered and dropped to 16th in the India vs Korea Invitational, which was won by South Korea firm Dplus KIA.

Spraygod then replaced Aditya in the squad on November 10 last year. However, despite the change, Team XSpark failed to ensure a respectable spot in any event since then. The side came 20th in the Skyesports Championship 5.0 and 16th in the Upthrust Diwali Battle. The organization grabbed the 11th position in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2023.

Now, Team XSpark will aim to conquer the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series after including NinjaJod in its roster. Dreams will be the IGL in the lineup. Sarang was impressive throughout the last year as he delivered mesmerizing individual performances. The club has been invited to the Challenge Season phase of the Pro Series.