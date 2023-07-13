Gods Reign crowned champion of the Villager BGMI PRO Invitational Season 2

Gods Reign emerged as the triumphant team in the Villager BGMI PRO Invitational Season 2. Despite a challenging league stage, the squad displayed a remarkable turnaround and exhibited exceptional performance right from the first match of the finals. The team accumulated 183 points in an impressive display, including 112 finish points and four chicken dinners.

Gods Reign secured a well-deserved prize of ₹10,00,000 along with the coveted trophy. Having initially performed admirably in the first two days, Team 8Bit experienced a disappointing final day. They finished with 147 points, aided by 92 frag points, and earned a prize of ₹5,00,000.

Villager BGMI PRO Invitational Season 2 Grand Finals Overview

Despite struggling in the first two days, Revenant Esports staged an impressive comeback and secured a spot on the podium with 137 points. Their determined effort in the last match propelled them to this position, earning them a reward of ₹3,00,000.

On the other hand, Entity Gaming, who had a strong start, faced a decline and settled for fourth place with 136 points. Led by Saumraj, the squad won a prize of ₹2,00,000.

Blind Esports were not at their best in this VE BGMI finals but still managed to grab the top five spot and ₹1,00,000 in prize money. Team XSpark became a mid-table team settling on the eighth rank.

After topping the semifinals, Team Soul looked out of color in the final. They occupied the 14th rank in the overall standings of the BGMI Pro Invitational.

Top Performers of the BGMI PRO Invitational Season 2 Grand Finals-

NinjaJod from Gods Reign emerged as the finals' Most Valuable Player (MVP), impressively securing 41 finishes across the 18 matches played. Recognizing his exceptional performance, he was awarded a well-deserved prize of ₹1,00,000.

8 Bit Beast showcased remarkable skill by eliminating 32 enemies, earning second on the top fragger list. Additionally, Gods Aquanox and Blaze demonstrated their prowess by eliminating 30 and 27 enemies, respectively. Another notable player, 8 Bit Madman, displayed excellent form and secured the fourth position on the list with 29 finishes.

