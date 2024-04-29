Revenant Esports rank first in BGIS 2024 The Grind, 64 teams qualify for Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 

Revenant Esports claimed the first position in the BGIS 2024 The Grind after demonstrating their dominance. The Sensei-led powerhouse made an outstanding comeback in their last three matches and amassed 116 points on the overall leaderboard. Their players Fierce, Punkk, and Aquanox were remarkable throughout the competition.

The Grind tournament came to a close on Sunday, April 28, with 64 out of 255 participants advancing to BGIS 2024. The best 16 teams have been given a direct spot in the fourth round, while the next 17th to 32nd clubs received a ticket for the third round. The 33rd to 64th-ranked teams earned a spot in the second round.

The Grind 2024 overall standings

Recently adding MJ to their lineup, Team Forever were consistent throughout their six encounters and finished second with 95 points. Fan favorites Team Soul continued their emphatic run in The Grind and placed third with 93 points. Hyderabad Hydra acquired 92 points despite not winning a single game and came fourth in the overall standings.

ESCN and Tense Esports were the two underdogs to attract everyone's attention, coming in fifth and seventh positions with 87 and 86 points, respectively. GodLike Esports also looked in excellent form, claiming the seventh rank with 81 points.

Meanwhile, RIP Mizo, Cratic, and Global Esports came in eighth, ninth, and tenth places with 80, 80, and 78 points, respectively. Blind and Team Aaru were 15th and 16th in the charts with 70 and 69 points, respectively.

Entity Gaming and Orangutan collected 68 points each, while WinGod, Ghuso, Hydra, GENxFM, Voltx, and CS Esports accumulated 61 points each in The Grind. Gods Reign, who had a slow start, made a great comeback in their last three matches to finish 33rd in the overall leaderboard with 58 points.

Carnival Gaming struggled a little in the event, placing 38th with 56 points. Many other experienced teams like Gujarat Tigers, Team Tamilas, WSB, and 8Bit faced difficulties in The Grind 2024 but somehow registered a place in the top 64.

Team Xaspark, which features renowned athletes like Spraygod, Ninja, and Sarang, failed to deliver a promising performance, accumulating only 44 points. They were 72nd in the leaderboard. Medal Esports, another experienced squad, could not secure a place in the top 64. These teams will compete in the first round of the BGIS 2024 and will look to make a comeback there.