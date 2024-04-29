BGIS 2024 The Grind: Overall standings, qualified teams for India Series, and more

The four-week-long The Grind 2024 event came to an end after trilling battles between 255 teams. The top 64 clubs have been determined for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series. Each participant had a total of six matches to compete in the BGIS 2024 The Grind tournament. Revenant Esports, led by Sensei, was the best-performing team in the contest and achieved 116 points.

Team Forever, led by Owais, ranked second with 95 points. Team Soul and Hyderabad Hydras achieved the third and fourth spots with 93 and 92 points, respectively.

ESCN Esports, an inexperienced lineup, claimed the fifth position with 87 points. GodLike Esports, led by Jelly, obtained seventh rank with 81 points, followed by RIP Mizo. Blind and Team Aaru managed to ensure their seats in the top 16 with 70 and 69 points, respectively.

Qualified teams for BGIS 2024 from The Grind

The first to 16th-ranked teams have made it to the fourth round of the BGIS, while the 17th to 32nd-placed squads have reached the third round. The 33nd to 64th-ranked teams have occupied their spots in the second round. These were the 64 best teams in The Grind:

Revenant Esports Team Forever Team Soul Hyderabad Hydras ESCN Esports Tense Esports GodLike Esports RIP Mizo Cratic Esports Global Esports Team VST JUX Esports Team UP50 Esports K9 Esports Blind Esports Team Aaru Entity Gaming Orangutan Gaming PL Dominators Raven Esports Megastars Gaming Numen Gaming WindGod Esports Ghuso Esports Hydra Official GENxFM Esports Voltx Esports CS Esports Marcos Gaming Tarkin Esports Team Psyche Hyper Legends Gods Reign Dream Team Esports GlitchxReborn TCW Official Team Insane Carnival Gaming G2 Battleground Real Esports Fly Esports Youtube Skull Rivalry Esports Faith Esports FS Esports Reckoning Esports Gujarat Tigers AstroKids Team INS XNOR Esports DO OR DIE Grind One Esports Team Tamilas Team Evoke IMPRNT Esports Gamehub Esports Karunaadu Esports TMG Esports NO1 Esports WSB Gaming Autobotz Esports THW Esports ClawxPirat Esports Team 8Bit

Entity Gaming, led by Saumraj, came 17th with 68 points and missed out on qualifying for the first round of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series by a single point. Orangutan Gaming was 18th with 68 points. WinGod, Hydra, and Gods Reign were 23rd, 25th, and 33rd positions, respectively.

Carnival Gaming, led by Omega, had a below-average run in the competition as the experienced crew scored only 56 points and ranked 38th in the overall rankings. Gujatat Tigers, Team Tamilas, and Team 8Bit somehow sealed their spots in the BGIS 2024 from the Grind.