BGIS 2024 The Grind: Overall standings, qualified teams for India Series, and more

By Gametube
Modified Apr 29, 2024 07:04 IST
The Grind event wrapped up on April 28 (Image via BGMI)
The Grind event wrapped up on April 28 (Image via BGMI)

The four-week-long The Grind 2024 event came to an end after trilling battles between 255 teams. The top 64 clubs have been determined for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series. Each participant had a total of six matches to compete in the BGIS 2024 The Grind tournament. Revenant Esports, led by Sensei, was the best-performing team in the contest and achieved 116 points.

Team Forever, led by Owais, ranked second with 95 points. Team Soul and Hyderabad Hydras achieved the third and fourth spots with 93 and 92 points, respectively.

ESCN Esports, an inexperienced lineup, claimed the fifth position with 87 points. GodLike Esports, led by Jelly, obtained seventh rank with 81 points, followed by RIP Mizo. Blind and Team Aaru managed to ensure their seats in the top 16 with 70 and 69 points, respectively.

Qualified teams for BGIS 2024 from The Grind

The first to 16th-ranked teams have made it to the fourth round of the BGIS, while the 17th to 32nd-placed squads have reached the third round. The 33nd to 64th-ranked teams have occupied their spots in the second round. These were the 64 best teams in The Grind:

  1. Revenant Esports
  2. Team Forever
  3. Team Soul
  4. Hyderabad Hydras
  5. ESCN Esports
  6. Tense Esports
  7. GodLike Esports
  8. RIP Mizo
  9. Cratic Esports
  10. Global Esports
  11. Team VST
  12. JUX Esports
  13. Team UP50 Esports
  14. K9 Esports
  15. Blind Esports
  16. Team Aaru
  17. Entity Gaming
  18. Orangutan Gaming
  19. PL Dominators
  20. Raven Esports
  21. Megastars Gaming
  22. Numen Gaming
  23. WindGod Esports
  24. Ghuso Esports
  25. Hydra Official
  26. GENxFM Esports
  27. Voltx Esports
  28. CS Esports
  29. Marcos Gaming
  30. Tarkin Esports
  31. Team Psyche
  32. Hyper Legends
  33. Gods Reign
  34. Dream Team Esports
  35. GlitchxReborn
  36. TCW Official
  37. Team Insane
  38. Carnival Gaming
  39. G2 Battleground
  40. Real Esports
  41. Fly Esports
  42. Youtube Skull
  43. Rivalry Esports
  44. Faith Esports
  45. FS Esports
  46. Reckoning Esports
  47. Gujarat Tigers
  48. AstroKids
  49. Team INS
  50. XNOR Esports
  51. DO OR DIE
  52. Grind One Esports
  53. Team Tamilas
  54. Team Evoke
  55. IMPRNT Esports
  56. Gamehub Esports
  57. Karunaadu Esports
  58. TMG Esports
  59. NO1 Esports
  60. WSB Gaming
  61. Autobotz Esports
  62. THW Esports
  63. ClawxPirat Esports
  64. Team 8Bit

Entity Gaming, led by Saumraj, came 17th with 68 points and missed out on qualifying for the first round of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series by a single point. Orangutan Gaming was 18th with 68 points. WinGod, Hydra, and Gods Reign were 23rd, 25th, and 33rd positions, respectively.

Carnival Gaming, led by Omega, had a below-average run in the competition as the experienced crew scored only 56 points and ranked 38th in the overall rankings. Gujatat Tigers, Team Tamilas, and Team 8Bit somehow sealed their spots in the BGIS 2024 from the Grind.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?