BGIS 2024 Round 1 Day 3: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Day 3 of the BGIS 2024 Round 1 was conducted on May 4, 2024, where three matches each for Groups 5 and 6 were held. The seven best teams each from from these groups have been chosen for the second round. Team XSpark captured first place in Group 5 with 44 points. The Shadow-led experienced team claimed 33 eliminations and one Chicken Dinner in the process.

Silly Esports and Team Storm99 secured 24 points each, despite not having any Chicken Dinner. Team OC, Raka, Rich Esports, and Team Ozone were also able to finish in the top seven of the overall standings.

In Group 6, TWOB displayed dominant performances and achieved prime spot with 57 points and two Chicken Dinner. WBG and V4 Esports ranked second and third with 31 and 30 points, respectively. Oye Papaji gained fourth position with 29 points, while Adyah and DSS grabbed 22 points each. Team Empire somehow secured seventh place with 21 points.

Day 3 results of BGIS 2024 Round 1

Overall scoreboard of Group 5 (Image via BGMI)

Group 5 Match 1 - Erangel

Rich Esports showcased a spectacular in the opener to claim a 17-point Chicken Dinner. Silly Esports also had a fine game, securing 12 points. Heaven and Team OC garnered 11 points each to their name. Team XSpark managed only four eliminations in its first BGIS 2024 match.

Group 5 Match 2 - Miramar

Raka Esports earned a 15-point victory in the second match. Team Ozone and Team XSpark clinched 14 points each, while Team Storm99 gained 13 important points to its name.

Group 5 Match 3 - Sanhok

Team Xspark displayed a good showing in its last game of the first round and won a huge 26-point Chicken Dinner. Team OC and Silly Esports accumulated 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Overall leaderboard of Group 6 (Image via BGMI)

Group 6 Match 1 - Erangel

TWOB Esports clinched its first match with 21 points. WBG, Empire, and Adyah gained 15, 13, and 10 points, respectively. Hope from WBG was the top individual performer with six kills.

Group 6 Match 2 - Miramar

Switching to the second game, TWOB kept up its impressive run and notched up a convincing 25-point victory. Adyah and Udog India gained 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Group 6 Match 3 - Sanhok

V4 Esports conquered its last game of the BGIS Round 1 and achieved 16 points. Oye Papaji posted 18 points on the board, while WBG took 16 points with the help of 10 finishes.