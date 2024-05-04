Team XSpark qualifies for Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 Round 2

After failing to perform in the Grind event, Team XSpark exhibited a much-needed comeback in the first round of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024. The Shadow-led lineup topped the overall leaderboard of Group 5 and sealed a spot in Round 2. They played their three games on May 4 and scored 44 points with the help of 33 eliminations and one Chicken Dinner.

Silly Esports and Team Strom99 were in the second and third ranks. Seven teams from Group 5 have earned their place in the next round. A total of 64 groups are contesting in this first round of the India Series 2024. Krafton India live-streamed all three matches of this ground on its official YouTube channel on Saturday.

Team XSpark’s performances in BGIS 2024 Round 1

Overall rankings of Group 5 (Image via Krafton)

Team XSpark too had a disappointing start to the first round. The lineup was eliminated by Silly Esports in the Erangel’s Gataka with only four points. Their players Sarang and NinjaJod claimed two kills each in the opener. Rich Esports won this first match of Group 5 with 17 points.

Team XSpark started the second match on a good note and eliminated The Synergy Esports in their initial fight. The Shadow-led brigade played aggressively and accumulated 14 points, 13 of which were collected from eliminations. Their star player Sarang was remarkable in this battle as he alone clinched seven kills. NinjaJod and Shadow from the team took three kills each.

Team XSpark preferred to play strategically in their last game of the BGIS Round 1 and pulled off a convincing 26-point Chicken Dinner. NinjaJod displayed outstanding performances and notched up eight eliminations. SprayGod was also impressive with five kills.

With this impressive showcasing, the lineup occupied their place in the second round of the BGIS. NinjaJod, Sarang, and SprayGod also found their rhythm and delivered promising performances in the first round. The squad, under Shadow's captaincy, will hope to keep up their gained momentum in the upcoming stages of the India Series and qualify for the Grand Finals.

The club recently faced hard challenges in the Grind as they couldn't achieve a spot in the top 64. The team was placed 70th with only 44 points there. The top 16 teams from that event have also registered their spots in the fourth round of BGIS 2024.