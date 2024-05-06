BGIS 2024 Round 1 Day 4: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The fourth and final day of the BGIS 2024 Round 1 came to an end on May 5. Groups 7 and 8’s matches were livestreamed on the Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel. In Group 7, Medal Esports emerged as the top performer with 38 points, including 24 eliminations. The Paradox-led renowned lineup made a comeback in Round 1 after faltering in the recently concluded The Grind.

Team Noobbot claimed the second spot in this round with 28 points, followed by Ocean Carnage. Demonic and Hunter Maximus came fourth and fifth with 23 and 21 points, respectively. R2V Esports and Team Devil gained 20 and 17 points. These seven squads from Group 7 have secured their seats in Round 2.

In Group 8, Livecraft Esports obtained the first position with 40 points despite not winning any Chicken Dinner. Alibaba Raiders and The Supari Gang earned 33 points each. Seven Hours, NF, Shield, and 4Men Suspicious also made it into the top seven and will be going to Round 2.

Day 4 results of BGIS 2024 Round 1

Group 7 overall points table (Image via BGMI)

Group 7 Match 1 - Erangel

Medal Esports clinched the first game with 24 points, thanks to Sayyam’s five eliminations. Team Devil grabbed 16 points, including 10 finishes. Ocean Carnage accumulated nine points, while Fire 4 Esports and Godman gained eight points each.

Group 7 Match 2 - Miramar

Ocean Carnage was the winner of the second battle with 14 points. Demonic 4 Esports played aggressively and secured 16 points. Noobbot played impressively as well, claiming 14 points.

Group 7 Match 3 - Sanhok

Hunter Maximus sealed a 15-point Chicken Dinner in this squad's last game of the BGIS Round 1. R2V Esports and Noobbot added 15 and 10 points to their respective names. Medal Esports collected nine points.

Group 8 overall leaderboard (Image via BGMI)

Group 8 Match 1 - Erangel

Alibaba Raiders earned a brilliant 21-point victory in this match. Livecraft, NUB, and 4Men Suspicious claimed 12, 11, and 10 points, respectively. Kraken, Fallen, and Shield managed eight points each.

Group 8 Match 2 - Miramar

The Supari Gaming grabbed their first Chicken Dinner of the BGIS 2024 with 24 points in this game. NF Esports played well and acquired 14 points. Shield had another good match and collected 11 crucial points.

Group 8 Match 3 - Sanhok

Seven Hours emerged victorious with 21 points in its last game of the BGIS Round 1. Livecraft Esports used an aggressive approach and registered 22 points. The Supari Gang got nine points, while NF and Alibaba scored eight points each.