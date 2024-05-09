BGIS 2024 Round 2 Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Group 1 of the BGIS 2024 Round 2 played their six matches on Thursday, May 9. Carnival Gaming, a renowned lineup led by Omega, claimed the first spot with 85 points, including 49 eliminations. They exhibited complete dominance throughout their games and seized three Chicken Dinners. Chemin Esports also had a strong run, grabbing second rank with 72 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Bot Army Esport obtained the third position with 52 points despite not winning any matches in the BGIS Round 2. Inspiration Esports and Heros Gaming scored 51 and 42 points respectively. The Chosen 4 and Sign To Gods gained 41 and 38 points respectively. These best seven teams from Group 1 occupied their positions in Round 3.

Group 1 results of BGIS 2024 Round 2

Overall standings of Group 1 (Image via BGMI)

Carnival Gaming - 85 points Chemin Esports - 72 points Bot Army Esport - 52 points Inspiration Esports - 51 points Heros Gaming - 42 points The Chosen 4 - 41 points Sign To Gods - 38 points Royal Emperor WH - 36 points Bigboi Esports - 24 points Team 7 Eleven - 22 points Team DC - 22 points Starlords - 16 points Team Galaxy - 14 points Lethal Warriors - 13 points Kinetic Esports - 6 points Sacred Eyes - 6 points

Match 1 - Erangel

Inspiration Esports captured a 17-point Chicken Dinner in the opening battle. Sign To Gods accumulated 13 crucial points, while Carnival Gaming earned 11 points, including nine finishes. Heros and Bot Army gained ten and nine points respectively.

Match 2 - Miramar

Omega-led Carnival Gaming ensured a mammoth 24-point triumphant in the second game of the BGIS Round 2. Their stars Neyo and Goblin secured six and five kills respectively. Chemin Esports garnered 11 points, while Sign To Gods took nine points.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Carnival Gaming clinched their second consecutive Chicken Dinner with 15 points. The Chosen 4, playing aggressively, took 16 points. Bot Army collected 14 points, while Chemin added nine points to their name.

Match 4 - Miramar

Carnival Gaming kept up their winning streak and registered their hattrick Chicken Dinner with 23 points. Their player Neyo alone picked up seven finishes. Chemin and Inspiration Esports claimed 15 and 14 points respectively.

Match 5 - Sanhok

Heros Gaming earned an 18-point Chicken Dinner in the fifth battle. Bigboi, Royal Emperor, and Inspiration Esports clinched 17, 15, and 10 points respectively. Carnival was knocked with only two points.

Match 6 - Erangel

Chemin Esports ended up with a convincing 25-point victory in their last game of the BGIS Round 2. Royal Emperor, Bot Army, and Carnival got 14, 11, and 10 points respectively.