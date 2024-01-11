Carnival Esports acquires former Team Soul’s BGMI roster consisting of Omega, Goblin, and others

Carnival Esports announced their debut in the BGMI scene today by signing the former lineup of the hugely popular Indian club Team Soul. The organization is owned by Omkar Chanduge, cousin of Kronten, the co-founder of Godlike Esports. These athletes have made a name for themselves over the past few years, and they have now found their new home for the 2024 BGMI season.

On January 11, 2024, Carnival Esports revealed their first BGMI lineup through their YouTube channel. The star-studded roster will play their first major tournament under the new home in the Snapdragon Pro Series.

Carnival Esports BGMI roster

Omega - Sahil Lakhar (Captain) Goblin - Harsh Paudwal AkshaT - Akshat Goel Hector - Sohail Shaikh Neyo - Naman Adiani Amit Dubey - Coach

Omega, a veteran BGMI athlete, stepped into the limelight in late 2020 while playing for 8Bit Esports and is now known for his unique skills as an IGL. He was signed by 8Bit in August 2020, along with Akshat. After this, both athletes developed excellent coordination with one another.

Chemin Esports then signed Akshat and Omega in October 2021, but they played for only two months under the banner. During this period, the organization secured third place in the Loco Diwali Battle and second place in the Skyesports Mobile Open.

Team Soul recruited them in January 2022 in their lineup. The fan-favourite club officially included two rising players, Hector and Goblin, in March of that year. This four-member team had commendable performances in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2022 and came out victorious in a dominant fashion. Goblin was the top athlete of the tournament. They also captured the sixth spot in the BGMI Showdown and 11th in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational, held in Saudi Arabia in 2022.

Neyoo, a rising talent, officially joined Team Soul in July 2023. He was previously a member of Team Insane. These five athletes failed to perform in the BGIS and the BGMS this year but showcased some potential in the Skyesports Championship 5.0, the Upthrust Diwali Battle, and the Pro Series (BMPS).

Carnival Esports aims to find early success in esports

The newly formed organization will be looking for some great feats in early 2024. With the inclusion of these four highly talented players, the club will try to lift a major title in the first quarter of the new season.

These five athletes have had the experience of participating in many big competitions in the last few years. They will also focus on helping the club to achieve its goals in the upcoming tournaments.