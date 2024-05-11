BGIS 2024 Round 2 Day 3: Overall standings, summary, and more

Team XSpark dominated absolutely in Group 3 of the BGIS 2024 Round 2. The Shadow-led powerhouse collected a total of 107 points and two Chicken Dinners in six games. ClawxxPirat was 46 points behind them in second position. Infinite Catalysts and Shoot At Sight came third and fourth in the overall points table with 43 and 38 respectively. Matrix took the fifth spot with 34 points.

Neonx Esports and Clue Esports garnered 33 points each and both the teams made it into the top seven. The first to seventh-ranked clubs ensured their spots in the third round of the BGIS 2024. Team Vibez failed to finish in the top seven by a narrow margin of one point.

Group 3 points table of BGIS 2024 Round 2

Here is the points table after Day 3 of the BGIS 2024 Round 2:

Team XSpark - 107 points ClawxxPirat Esports - 61 points Infinite Catalysts - 43 points Shoot At Sight - 38 points Matrix - 34 points Neonx Esports - 33 points Clue Esports - 33 points Team Vibez - 32 points Enforcers Esports - 30 points Team Gladiators - 28 points Mysterious Esports - 25 points Rich Esports - 22 points Vampire Esports India - 19 points Ready For Domination - 17 points Onehive Veterans - 16 points Explosives Esports - 5 points

Match 1 - Erangel

Team XSpark went on to play fiercely in their opening battle and sealed a fantastic 25-point Chicken Dinner. Their pros NinjaJod and Sarang registered six eliminations each. Team Gladiators acquired 11 points, including five finishes.

Match 2 - Miramar

Team XSpark kept up their top-notch showcasing in the second game and registered a huge 36-point Chicken Dinner. Their members Spraygod, Shadow, and Sarang picked up 10, nine, and seven kills respectively. Claw Esport gained 12 points, while Infinite and Enforcers got nine points each.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Shoot At Sight emerged victorious with 15 points in their third match of the BGIS Round 2. However, Team XSpark once again dominated and grabbed 31 points, including 25 kills. Enforcers and Team Vibez earned 11 points each.

Match 4 - Miramar

Mysterious Esports clinched the fourth game with 19 points. Rich Esports managed 15 points, while Matrix obtained 11 points. Claw and Infinite were able to add 10 points each.

Match 5 - Sanhok

Claw Esport was the winner of the fifth encounter with 26 crucial points. Shoot At Sight and Onehive Veterans achieved 13 and 12 points respectively. Team XSpak was eliminated earlier with five points.

Match 6 - Erangel

Infinite Catalysts claimed a fabulous 19-point Chicken Dinner. Clue Esports and Team Gladiators accumulated 15 and 11 points respectively. Team XSpark secured nine points, while Claw took seven points in their end game of the BGIS 2024 Round 2.