BGIS 2024 Round 2 Day 4: Overall standings, highlights, and more

As Day 4 of BGIS 2024 Round 2 wraps up, Team RGB came out on the top spot with 72 points in Group 4. RTGxIND stood second in the chart with 70 points. TWOB notched up two Chicken Dinners and came in third place with 64 points, including 38 finishes. Medal Esports, an experienced lineup led by Paradox, claimed fourth spot with 61 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Redzone Esports acquired the fifth rank with 60 points and 41 eliminations. WBG and 2OP Officials accumulated 46 and 34 points, respectively, finding themselves in the top seven of the leaderboard. These first to seventh-ranked squads advanced to the third round.

Group 4 overview of BGIS 2024 Round 2

Overall standings of Group 4 of India Series Round 2 (Image via BGMI)

Match 1 - Erangel

Medal Esports was unbeaten in the opening game, registering a convincing 24-point Chicken Dinner. Their members Kyoyaa and Sayyam dismissed six and four players, respectively. WBG, Team RGB, and Eternity earned 14, 11, and 10 points, respectively, with TWOB adding only nine to their account.

Match 2 - Miramar

Redzone Esports ensured a brilliant 27-point Chicken Dinner in the second battle. Team RGB’s fantastic performance helped them collect 14 points. RTGxIND clinched nine points, while WBG and TWOB secured eight points each. Medal gained only five points there.

Match 3 - Sanhok

TWOB had an emphatic run in the third encounter, winning a 22-point Chicken Dinner. Their BGMI pros Eggy and AJ took five and four frags, respectively. Team Hyderabadi Coders and FTS Official managed 12 and 11 points, respectively. Medal clinched nine important points from the third match.

Match 4 - Miramar

Team RGB pulled off a fantastic 21-point victory in their fourth game of the BGIS Round 2. RTG, Redzone, and Hyderabadi Coders achieved 17, 14, and 11 points, respectively. Util and Medal Esports grabbed seven points each. TWOB failed to secure any points there.

Match 5 - Sanhok

TWOB made a quick comeback in the fifth match and claimed a huge 26-point Chicken Dinner. 2OP Officials and Redzone added 13 and 12 points to their respective tally. Medal Esports scored nine points with the help of four kills.

Match 6 - Erangel

RTGxIND showed outstanding performances in their last match of the BGIS Round 2 and earned 29 points. WBG and RGB grabbed 14 and 12 points, respectively. Medal and Eternity accumulated seven points each.