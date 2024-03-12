Medal Esports signs BGMI pro Darklord ahead of BGIS 2024

Medal Esports signed BGMI pro Darklord ahead of Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024. His addition will significantly strengthen the lineup as he has competed in many big tournaments and has experience representing popular organizations like Global Esports and Team XSpark. Medal added him to their roster after facing failures in their recent few tournaments.

Medal Esports features two veterans in the BGMI squad: Encore and Paradox. The renowned duo has been playing together for a long time. The roster looks strong on paper and may even help the club capture the BGIS 2024 title.

Medal Esports’ BGMI squad

Here is Medal Esports' current BGMI lineup:

Rishabh " Encore" Katoch

Katoch Parichay " Paradox" Bansal

Bansal Ankit " Topdawg" Mehra

Mehra Sayyam " Sayyam" Ostwal

Ostwal Ubed "Darkloard" Khatri

Medal announced their new addition on March 12, 2024. The five-man lineup currently competes in third-party tournaments, such as the Upthrust BGMI India Rising and the Lidoma Masters Showdown.

The Skyesports Mobile Open 2024, a ₹10 prize pool event, is also set to begin in a few days. Medal's newly completed roster will aim to build up confidence by performing well in these third-party events. Their main objective will be to perform brilliantly in the BGIS 2024 and win the first official major trophy.

Medal Esports recently grabbed the eighth spot in the Skyesports Champions Series, which ended on March 10, 2024. While the Paradox-led squad failed completely in the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series 2024, they looked confident in the iQOO Pro Series and registered a fourth-place finish.

In 2023, Medal Esports did not fare well, as they could not achieve a podium finish at any major event. However, the club showed some resistance in the BGIS 2023 and the BGMS Season 2 as they earned the sixth position in both majors. They came tenth in the BGMI India vs South Korea Invitational. One of their players, Kyoya, was one of the best individual performers in this competition, but he left the team after this event.

Medal Esports faced a major setback in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2023 as they failed to claim a spot in its Grand Finals. The org also put on disappointing performances in the Skyesports Championship 5.0 and Upthrust Diwali Battle.

With the addition of Darlord, Medal Esports will look to make their campaign successful in 2024. The BGIS, which features a 10-point new scoring system, will kick off in the upcoming few days. The Paradox-led BGMI squad is expected to be a strong contender for the trophy this year.