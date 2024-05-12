BGIS 2024 Round 2 Day 4: Teams, schedule, how to watch, and more

The fourth day of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 Round 2 is scheduled for May 12, where 16 teams from Group 4 will clash against each other in six games. Popular clubs like Medal and TWOB will participate on Sunday. With the Day 4 competition, the second round of the India Series will also conclude with 240 teams progressing to the next phase.

Over the past three days, renowned teams like WSB and XSpark have been dominant and earned a place in the third round. Numerous inexperienced lineups have also had impressive results in this stage.

Group 4 participants of BGIS 2024 Round 2

Here are the 16 teams that will compete in the second round on Sunday:

TWOB TCM Esports Medal Esports Team Eternity WBG Gaming Team DY RTG Team RBG FTS Esports Hyderabadi Coders Team 4R TP Esports UTIL Demigodz Team 2OP Team RZ

Where to watch and map orders

Group 4 of the BGIS Round 2 will play their first encounter in the Erangel. They will contest their second, third, and fourth matches in the Miramar, Sanhok, and Miramar maps, respectively. The group will fight in the Sanhok and Erangel maps in their fifth and sixth games, respectively. Fans can watch these six games of the fourth day on the Krafton India Esports' YouTube Channel at 3:38 pm.

Here is the map rotation for Day 4:

Match 1 - Erangel - 3:38 pm IST

- Erangel - 3:38 pm IST Match 2 - Miramar - 4:18 pm IST

- Miramar - 4:18 pm IST Match 3 - Sanhok - 4:58 pm IST

- Sanhok - 4:58 pm IST Match 4 - Miramar - 5:39 pm IST

- Miramar - 5:39 pm IST Match 5 - Sanhok - 6:19 pm IST

- Sanhok - 6:19 pm IST Match 6 - Erangel - 6:59 pm IST

Medal Esports, led by Paradox, were phenomenal in the first round and topped their group's points table. The top-tier roster will be looking to keep up their tide in the second round today. The organization recently added Kyoya and Darklord to their crew. The team faced tough challenges in the Grind but staged comebacks in the previous stage of the India Series.

TWOB, who recently signed ex-Gujarat Tigers players, had a modest run in the Grind. The seasoned lineup will now focus on improving their results in this phase. Apart from these two teams, some rising squads like TCM, WBG, and Hyderabad Coders will aim to display their strengths in the second round of the BGIS Round 2.